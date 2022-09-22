Deals: Amazon Takes $399 Off Select 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models

We're tracking quite a few discounts across Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro lineup, with up to $399 off both 14-inch and 16-inch models. All of the deals below can be found on Amazon, and many of them require you to head to the checkout screen before you will see the discounted price.



14-inch MacBook Pro

For the 14-inch MacBook Pro, only the 10-core M1 Pro/1TB SSD model is on sale at $2,099.99, down from $2,499.00. This is the best price we've ever tracked on this model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

This time around, Amazon does have a checkout coupon for these MacBook Pro sales. This means that you won't see the sale price until you add the notebook to your cart, then head to the checkout screen. There, you'll get an automatic discount worth $99.01 applied to the order.



16-inch MacBook Pro

Secondly, you can get the 10-Core M1 Pro/512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099.99, down from $2,499.00. This one is available in Space Gray and Silver, and you won't see the deal price until you head to the checkout screen.

On the higher end, the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,299.99, down from $2,699.00. This is another record low price on the 2021 MacBook Pro, and it's available in Silver and Space Gray.

If you're looking for an M1 Max model, Amazon is offering a discount on the 10-Core M1 Max/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can get this model for $3,099.00, down from $3,499.00. Both colors are on sale at this price (Silver requires you to head to checkout to see the price), and this is another all-time low price for the MacBook Pro.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.