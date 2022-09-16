iPhone 14 Launch Day Deals: Get Up to 40% Off Compatible Accessories and Browse the Best Carrier Offers

Apple’s latest iPhone models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, are now available around the world. If you still haven't gotten around to buying your model, we're sharing all of the best carrier and accessory discounts that are available today from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, ZAGG, Belkin, and more.

Accessory Deals

Verizon

Verizon has opened up a 20 percent discount across a wide variety of these iPhone 14 cases, as well as screen protectors.

You can browse the full sale by heading to Verizon's landing page, where you can get 20 percent off iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max accessories. This includes products from brands like Kate Spade New York, Case-Mate, Spigen, Gear4, and Incipio.

The sale has a wide variety of MagSafe-compatible cases, like the Speck Presidio Grip Case for iPhone 14 Pro for $39.99 ($10 off) and the Incipio Duo Case for iPhone 14 Plus for $35.99 ($9 off).

Notably, Verizon also has the official MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. This is just $2 higher than the previous all-time low price and one of the best deals we've tracked in months.



Belkin

Belkin has 15 percent off iPhone 14 accessories when you enter the code APPLE2022 at checkout. You can save on Bluetooth speakers, headphones, wireless chargers, portable chargers, wall chargers, and many more.



Anker

Anker is offering its 30W GaN Wall Charger for $20.70, down from $24.99 with the on-page coupon. You can pair this with Anker's USB-C to Lightning Cable for $17.10, down from $19.99 with the on-page coupon.



Aukey

Aukey has 30 percent off sitewide and an extra 10 percent off your order with the code AUKEY10 this week. This is a particularly good sale for saving on Aukey's popular charging and travel accessories, including multiple MagSafe-compatible devices.



ZAGG

ZAGG is offering 30 percent off your entire cart when you purchase three or more products, or 25 percent off your entire cart when you purchase two products. This excludes already-discounted items, but otherwise it will work sitewide on ZAGG, including Mophie's popular iPhone 14-compatible charging accessories.



iPhone 14 Deals

AT&T

Many of the carrier promotions are the same across the board this year, as they have been in years past, but there are a few exclusives from each company as well. The common discount this year is up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 when trading in at each carrier, and AT&T is no different. You'll need an eligible trade-in and to buy the iPhone 14 on an installment plan to get this deal.

Specifically, if you trade in a smartphone with a value of $230 or higher, you'll get up to $1,000 in bill credits. If you trade in a smartphone with a value of $130-$229, you'll get up to $800 in bill credits. Lastly, if your trade in is valued between $35-$129, you'll get up to $350 in bill credits.

This is compatible with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Other stipulations apply as well: in addition to purchasing a qualifying installment agreement, and paying taxes on the full retail price of the iPhone up front, you'll have to pay a $35 activation/upgrade fee.



Verizon

Similarly, Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 models when you trade in your old smartphone on select Unlimited plans. You can even get an additional $200 credited to your account when you switch to Verizon.

You can also buy one Apple Watch Series 8, and get another one at no cost. If you're buying an iPhone, you can get an iPad for as low as $7/month when placing your order online.



Visible

Verizon-owned carrier Visible is offering two exclusive deals for the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. New members who purchase an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, transfer their number from an eligible carrier within 14 days, and complete three months of service payments, can redeem a pair of AirPods 3 for free.

Additionally, if you join Visible and transfer your number from an eligible carrier within 30 days of transaction, you can get a $200 virtual gift card. Anyone with a Visible plan can also add an Apple Watch to their line for $5 per month.



T-Mobile

T-Mobile customers can expect to get up to $1,000 off any iPhone 14 series smartphone when trading in an eligible device. This offer requires new or existing customers to be on the Magenta MAX, Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate, or Ultimate+ for iPhone plans.

There are a few other offers as well, including half off the iPhone 14 Pro (or up to $500 off any iPhone 14 device) when trading in an eligible device on most T-Mobile plans. This offer is for any customer not on the aforementioned four cellular plans.

If you need to buy two iPhone 14s, T-Mobile is also planning a BOGO deal where you can buy one iPhone 14 family device and get a second one for up to $700 off. This is also available on most T-Mobile plans and will require you to add a second line on an existing plan.

For Apple Watch users, if you buy an Apple Watch you'll get $200 off a second model when adding a new watch line on your plan.