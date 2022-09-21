Deals: Amazon Clears Out 2021 iPad Pro Models With a Few Record Low Prices (Up to $199 Off)

Amazon has introduced a fresh wave of discounts on the 2021 iPad Pro lineup, with most of the markdowns focused on the larger 12.9-inch model. We are expecting Apple to announce new M2 iPad Pro tablets very soon, during what should be an event sometime in October, so be sure to keep that in mind when shopping the 2021 models.

The focus of the new sale is on Wi-Fi and Cellular models of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, starting with the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $999.99, down from $1,199.00. Shoppers should note that this tablet and a few others will not have their sale price reflected until you head to the checkout screen.

Shipping delays are also happening for some iPad Pro tablets this week on Amazon, so keep an eye on arrival dates when ordering. The 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro has an estimated arrival between October 1 - 3, for example, but some are in stock, like the 128GB Cellular tablet.

12.9-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro

128GB Wi-Fi - $739.00, down from $799.00 ($60 off)

Apple introduced these tablets in April 2021, and they feature the M1 chip, a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch model, 5G connectivity, and an all-screen design with an edge-to-edge display that does not include a Home button. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.