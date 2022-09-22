Android App Copying iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Released on Play Store

A copycat version of the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island has arrived on Android's Google Play Store in the form of an app called "dynamicSpot."

Dynamic Island For Android Users Feature
The app, still in beta, offers customers several different experiences at the top of their smartphones. In its current form, dynamicSpot offers playback control for songs, timers, battery status, and more features coming soon, according to the app's description. dynamicSpot also offers customization features not available on Apple's Dynamic Island.

With dynamicSpot you can easily get the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island feature on your device! dynamicSpot gives you Dynamic Island mini multitasking feature, making it easier to access recent notifications or phone status changes. Just tap on the little black popup to open the displayed app, long press the popup to expand it and view more details. iPhone's Dynamic Island is not customizable, but dynamicSpot is! You can change interaction settings, select when to show or hide the popup or which apps should appear.

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 3

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s Dynamic Island

Instead of leaving the pill-shaped area at the top of the display unused, Apple decided to create new experiences for ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max users. Dynamic Island displays various types of information and controls to users, including Now Playing, timers, and other system-wide alerts such as AirPods connecting. Chinese smartphone maker realme indirectly called Apple's Dynamic Island "quite appealing" as it looks to crowdsource ideas to replicate it.

russell_314 Avatar
russell_314
14 minutes ago at 08:02 am
I’m waiting for Samsung to make a stupid commercial making fun of it then copying it. Come on Samsung you know you want to ?
WWPD Avatar
WWPD
12 minutes ago at 08:04 am
I'm sorry but..


Attachment Image
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
18 minutes ago at 07:58 am
Time to close all the borders to Dynamic Island.
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
16 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Well, this didn't take long. For some reason "Dynamic Island" does not look right on Android devices. It just looks strange and off-set.
RedTheReader Avatar
RedTheReader
14 minutes ago at 08:01 am
It's kind of depressing that the Android world seems so interested in a feature that's passable enough for most Apple diehards to pass on this year's phone. You've got a full top row, guys… have some self-esteem.
iDarth_Betar Avatar
iDarth_Betar
8 minutes ago at 08:08 am
Ohhh, that’s it… I’m heading right over to an Android site and trolling like they do here.

On a serious note, we don’t share our coconuts on our island. It’s BYOC or starve.
