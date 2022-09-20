Realme Crowdsourcing Ideas for Copying Apple's Dynamic Island

by

Chinese smartphone maker realme is asking its "loyal fans" for ideas on how to copy Apple's Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.

realme dynamic island contest
In a challenge, realme says, "the UI around the camera hole could morph into different shapes and sizes to display incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, and more," precisely like Apple's Dynamic Island. The company finds this idea "quite appealing" and has decided to turn to its "loyal fans for ideas and suggestions on how such a software feature could be implemented on realme devices." Fans are asked to submit images, videos, and illustrations of how realme could implement a copycat version of Dynamic Island onto its devices.

Post a comment in the form of a drawing, GIF, or simply text, and explain how a potential realme Island would work, what it would look like, and how it would be beneficial - feel free to be detailed as our realme UI devs will be looking at all proposals and they know their stuff.

In an image attached to the challenge, realme showcases a hole-punch cutout with a yellow glow captioned "What's your dream island like?" realme says its UI developers will use the winner's idea and "consider it for a possible implementation in the future."

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 5

Dynamic Island on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌

Since its announcement earlier this month, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s Dynamic Island has received positive reviews from users and customers online, with some calling it "one of Apple's best design in years." Dynamic Island utilizes the pill-shaped area at the top of the display to showcase relevant and contextual information to users, such as background activities, Now Playing, and more. Within days of Apple's iPhone 14 event, Android developers already began their attempts to recreate Dynamic Island on Android devices.

contacos
contacos
1 hour ago at 07:54 am
Wait, not only are they about to copy it, they are even too lazy to come up with anything on their own?
Score: 36 Votes
gwhizkids
gwhizkids
1 hour ago at 07:58 am
They'll just steal the tech, like they do everything else.
Score: 6 Votes
nicolas_s
nicolas_s
1 hour ago at 08:02 am
They missed a step. First, they should have posted some memes making fun of it before considering copying it. Not so fast guys!
Score: 4 Votes
winxmac
winxmac
1 hour ago at 08:10 am
They should have done it the Samsung and Google way... Criticize Apple then do the same thing later...

Headphone jack, charger in the box
Score: 4 Votes
fwmireault
fwmireault
1 hour ago at 07:55 am
That was faster than I expected. Good for them if it means their software is more useful. But I think Apple will still have an advantage on the smoothness of the pill animation
Score: 3 Votes
Keymaster
Keymaster
1 hour ago at 08:00 am
I'm guessing that Apple's entry from a couple weeks ago will be the winner. :p

In all seriousness, the only difference here is that a company is trying to cover up for their usual move to copy whatever Apple has done by "crowdsourcing" their efforts. It's possible some user will come up with something cool, but I think this is really just cover so they can say their users came up with this great idea and hope that everyone ignores how closely they copied Apple with their new setup.
Score: 2 Votes
