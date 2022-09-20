Realme Crowdsourcing Ideas for Copying Apple's Dynamic Island

Chinese smartphone maker realme is asking its "loyal fans" for ideas on how to copy Apple's Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.



In a challenge, realme says, "the UI around the camera hole could morph into different shapes and sizes to display incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, and more," precisely like Apple's Dynamic Island. The company finds this idea "quite appealing" and has decided to turn to its "loyal fans for ideas and suggestions on how such a software feature could be implemented on realme devices." Fans are asked to submit images, videos, and illustrations of how realme could implement a copycat version of Dynamic Island onto its devices.



Post a comment in the form of a drawing, GIF, or simply text, and explain how a potential realme Island would work, what it would look like, and how it would be beneficial - feel free to be detailed as our realme UI devs will be looking at all proposals and they know their stuff.

In an image attached to the challenge, realme showcases a hole-punch cutout with a yellow glow captioned "What's your dream island like?" realme says its UI developers will use the winner's idea and "consider it for a possible implementation in the future."

Dynamic Island on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌