Apple Confirms Live Activities Will Come to the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island in iOS 16.1

Apple today confirmed that the Live Activities Lock Screen feature is going to be available when iOS 16.1 launches. Apple shared the information with developers and said that the ActivityKit API is available so developers can begin incorporating Live Activities into their apps.



Live Activities are interactive notifications that stay up to date, allowing you to keep an eye on things happening in real time right from the Lock Screen. If you're following a sports game, for example, you can see the updated score on the Lock Screen, or if you're waiting for a Uber ride, you can watch for your driver to approach.

You'll be able to follow along with Live Activities on the Lock Screen, and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users will also see Live Activities in the Dynamic Island.

Apple says that when the iOS 16.1 release candidate is available to developers, apps with Live Activities will be able to be submitted to the App Store. For now, developers can test the function using TestFlight.