Tim Cook Shoots Down Idea of iOS Adopting RCS Messages: 'Buy Your Mom an iPhone'

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook has shot down the idea of iOS ever adopting RCS messaging, a format that would make it significantly easier for iPhone and Android users to send high-quality messages, videos, and photos to each other within the Messages app on iOS.

tim cook data privacy day
During a panel at Kara Swisher's final Code Conference yesterday, Cook was asked why iOS has not yet adopted support for the RCS standard and how Steve Jobs would feel about it (via The Verge), despite repeated calls from the industry for the company to do so. "I don't hear our users asking that we put a lot of energy in on that at this point," Cook said in response to the question.

The lack of RCS support on iOS makes it much harder for iOS and Android users to communicate normally, forcing them to use third-party messaging platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram. The reporter who asked the question pushed Cook on his response, saying he and his mother find it difficult to send photos and videos to each other because she uses an Android while they use an ‌iPhone‌. "Buy your mom an ‌iPhone‌," Cook told the reporter who posied the situation.

Android has supported and led the industry in adopting RCS, while Apple has kept only iMessage and the SMS standard available on the ‌iPhone‌. Google recently started a public campaign in an attempt to oblige Apple to adopt RCS, but Cook's recent comments show Apple is not likely to budge anytime soon.

As noted by The Verge, emails from the Epic Games vs. Apple trial revealed that Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, said that bringing iMessage to Android and making it easier for the two platforms to communicate would "simply serve to remove [an] obstacle to ‌iPhone‌ families giving their kids Android phones."

Tags: Tim Cook, RCS

Top Rated Comments

izyreal Avatar
izyreal
16 minutes ago at 04:00 am
"Buy your mom an iPhone"
Wow, maybe his mom has an opinion of her own about which phone she wants. Apple is so arrogant sometimes, and it clearly starts at the top :rolleyes:
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxray Avatar
xxray
17 minutes ago at 03:58 am
This is anticompetitive. I get it, Apple is a business and has a big interest in not doing it. But it’s bad for the consumer.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
14 minutes ago at 04:02 am
MR I see what u did there with that dark emperor like picture ?

Anyway, the EU is going to put him in his place next year
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
desslr Avatar
desslr
17 minutes ago at 03:59 am
Give it a year and regulators will force it on him, like they’ve forced USB-C into their iPhones.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alex2792 Avatar
alex2792
14 minutes ago at 04:01 am
Apple hates industry standards so the chances of them doing anything pro consumer without being forced by regulators are slim to none. They're still using the stupid lighting port in order to keep selling 10 cent cables for $30 a pop.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ofarlig Avatar
ofarlig
18 minutes ago at 03:58 am
Makes sense, Tim knows they aren't coming out with much new things when it comes to iPhone hardware these days and if there weren't any iMessage barriers in place a lot more people would leave for Android devices. They are basically trying to lock people in instead of coming out with fun new hardware.

I can understand not jumping on RCS but if they cared about their users they'd make an iMessage app for Android.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 multicolored feature single pill

Once-Rumored iPhone 14 Features We Aren't Expecting Anymore

Monday September 5, 2022 7:48 am PDT by
After over a year of reports about the iPhone 14 lineup, several once-believed rumors are no longer expected to come true when the devices are unveiled this week. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip, an always-on display, "pill and hole-punch" cutouts that appear to be a single "pill" in place of the notch, a taller display with thinner bezels, and a 48-megap...
Read Full Article90 comments
iphone 14 pro dynamic island

Apple Unveils iPhone 14 Pro With Dynamic Island, Always-On Display, 48MP Camera, and More

Wednesday September 7, 2022 11:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring the "Dynamic Island" to surface alerts and activity in a new way, a brighter display with always-on functionality, the A16 Bionic chip, a more advanced camera system, new color options, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer the "Dynamic Island" thanks to a redesigned TrueDepth camera array that takes...
Read Full Article317 comments
MR Logo Far Out Event Live Article

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 14, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, and More Expected

Wednesday September 7, 2022 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's "Far Out" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 lineup, several new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage...
Read Full Article2128 comments
apple watch pro cads

Apple Watch 'Pro' CAD Renders Show Flat Screen Design With Extra Button, Protrusion Housing Digital Crown and Side Button

Monday September 5, 2022 4:20 am PDT by
New CAD images of the upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" have been shared online by 91mobiles, providing a closer look at the alleged design of the device. The renders line up with Apple Watch "Pro" case images shared earlier this morning, revealing the inclusion of a new physical button on the left side of the watch. The new button is visible within the CAD images, which show it sitting beneath...
Read Full Article299 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 3

Here's a First Look at iPhone 14 Pro's New Dynamic Island Notch

Wednesday September 7, 2022 11:21 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a new pill-shaped notch called the "Dynamic Island," which Apple says provides "a rich and delightful new way to interact with activities, alerts, and notifications" on the devices. With a combination of hardware and software, the Dynamic Island can morph into different shapes and sizes for things such as incoming phone...
Read Full Article241 comments
Apple Watch Ultra Pricing

Apple Unveils Apple Watch Ultra With Large-Screen Design for Athletes and Explorers

Wednesday September 7, 2022 10:26 am PDT by
Apple at its "Far Out" media event today announced the Apple Watch Ultra, a new feature-rich smartwatch for athletes and explorers, coming with an all-new design, a large flat sapphire crystal display, an additional programmable Action button, and cellular as standard. The 49mm titanium case has the brightest Apple Watch display yet at 2,000 nits – two times brighter than previous models ...
Read Full Article239 comments
iphone 14 alleged cases

iPhone 14 Cases Allegedly Leak Ahead of Wednesday's 'Far Out' Event

Monday September 5, 2022 1:47 pm PDT by
New images shared on Twitter allegedly showcase upcoming cases from Apple for the iPhone 14 lineup expected to be announced this Wednesday. The images, shared by Majin Bu, include both leather and silicone case options for all the expected iPhone 14 models. While the photos claim to show official cases from Apple, they're most likely fake cases that resemble accurate colors. Apple often...
Read Full Article103 comments