'It's Time for Apple to Fix Texting' Says New Android Website Pushing RCS Messaging Technology

by

Google's Android team today launched a new "Get the Message" website that again calls on Apple to adopt Rich Communication Services or RCS for the Messages app. Google has been pushing Apple to adopt RCS for months now, with no response from Apple.

android apple fix rcs
RCS is designed to replace the current SMS messaging standard. It offers support for higher resolution photos and videos, audio messages, bigger file sizes, improved encryption, emoji reactions, more reliable group chats, and more.

The "Get the Message" website is aimed at addressing the "green/blue bubbles" issue between iPhone and Android users along with problems in cross-platform messaging such as low quality photos and videos, issues with group chat, end-to-end encryption, read receipts, and typing indicators, pointing out that these issues could be addressed if Apple adopted RCS. "It's time for Apple to fix texting," reads the website.

It's not about the color of the bubbles. It's the tiny photos and videos, no texting over wifi and no read receipts. Apple creates these problems when we text each other from iPhones and Android phones, but does nothing to fix it.

The website says that iPhones downgrade photos and videos from Android users, prevent people from leaving group chats with Android users, stop ‌iPhone‌ users from texting Android phones over WiFi, make messages from Android users difficult to read, and leave messages between iOS and Android users unencrypted. The site encourages people to help Apple get the message through tweets, plus it highlights news articles about Android/‌iPhone‌ communications.

Alongside the website, the Android team has also provided a blog post that explains the how Rich Communication Services works and why text conversations between ‌iPhone‌ and Android users sometimes experience issues. The blog post says that group chats "feel outdated" because iPhones are still using SMS and MMS for conversations.

iPhones still rely on SMS and MMS for conversations with Android users, which is why your group chats feel so outdated. Think of it like this: If you have two groups of people who use different spoken languages, they can communicate effectively in their respective languages to other people who speak their language, but they can't talk to each other. And when they try to talk to one another, they have to act out what they're saying, as though they're playing charades. Now think of RCS as a magic translator that helps multiple groups speak fluently -- but every group has to use the translator, and if one doesn't, they're each going to need to use motions again.

RCS could "connect all smartphone users" and bring a "secure, modern messaging experience" to everyone," according to Google's blog post. The article echos several prior Google attempts to get Apple to acknowledge RCS, all of which have been unsuccessful.

As of mid-2021, Google and all major carriers have swapped over to RCS, but Google has not been able to convince Apple to adopt the standard. Senior vice president of Android Hiroshi Lockheimer has been tweeting about RCS and Apple's lack of support for months now, and Google has even resorted to sarcastic explainer videos.

There continues to be no word on when Apple might adopt Rich Communication Services, nor information on whether Apple is considering it.

Tags: Google, Android, RCS

Top Rated Comments

SW3029 Avatar
SW3029
57 minutes ago at 08:03 am
It's time for RCS to be end-to-end encrypted.
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darngooddesign Avatar
darngooddesign
55 minutes ago at 08:06 am
Translation:

We're tired of being green bubbles.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheLinkster Avatar
TheLinkster
54 minutes ago at 08:07 am
And what data does google collect on those messages, I wonder?
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DaPizzaMan Avatar
DaPizzaMan
52 minutes ago at 08:09 am

This sounds like whining. Why doesn't Google just adopt iMessage instead?
This is as close as they can get to iMessage. How are they supposed to "adopt iMessage"?
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cocky jeremy Avatar
cocky jeremy
43 minutes ago at 08:17 am
I don't need it, so no thanks. I'll stick with iMessage. As far as Android, I don't deal with those peasants anyway. Easiest way to avoid the green bubbles.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kc9hzn Avatar
kc9hzn
51 minutes ago at 08:09 am
But seriously, maybe Google should stop breaking texting on Android every year or two. And RCS is a total non-starter in most of the world because it’s not an over-the-top service, your features are limited to what your cell phone companies give you. Imagine not having the full texting experience because you are on a prepaid plan instead of a contract plan, for instance.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

cook sept 2020 event

Gurman: Apple Preparing Pre-Recorded iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 Event

Sunday August 7, 2022 6:13 am PDT by
Apple has "started to record" its virtual September event, where it's expected to announce the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 8, and a new "rugged" Apple Watch model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the event, which is expected to take place in the early part of September, is already under production, implying...
Read Full Article128 comments
Apple Watch Series 7 Starlight Midnight

Standard Apple Watch Series 8 Rumored to Feature Same Design as Series 7

Friday August 5, 2022 7:46 am PDT by
The standard 41mm and 45mm models of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the same design as the Apple Watch Series 7, according to Twitter user @ShrimpApplePro, who was first to reveal that iPhone 14 Pro models would feature a new pill-and-hole display. Titanium will not be an option for the standard Apple Watch Series 8 models either, according to @ShrimpApplePro, but Bloomberg's Mark...
Read Full Article213 comments
iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Purple

Color Options for All iPhone 14 Models: Everything We Know

Monday August 8, 2022 3:59 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to be available in a refreshed range of color options, including an all-new purple color. Most expectations about the iPhone 14 lineup's color options come from an unverified post on Chinese social media site Weibo earlier this year. Overall, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro's selection of color options could look fairly similar to those of the ...
Read Full Article40 comments
ios 16 beta 5 battery percent

iOS 16 Beta 5: Battery Percentage Now Displayed in iPhone Status Bar

Monday August 8, 2022 10:43 am PDT by
With the fifth beta of iOS 16, Apple has updated the battery icon on iPhones with Face ID to display the specific battery percentage rather than just a visual representation of battery level. The new battery indicator is available on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, with the exception of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12/13 mini. It is also available on the iPhone X and the iPhone XS. Battery percent...
Read Full Article329 comments
iphone 14 pro max camera bump compared lipilipsi 16 9

Bigger iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Bump Shown Alongside iPhone 13 Pro Max

Monday August 8, 2022 4:33 am PDT by
The camera bump on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be the largest rear lens housing Apple has ever installed on its flagship smartphones, and a new photo offers a rare glimpse at just how prominent it is compared to Apple's predecessor device. iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy (left) vs iPhone 13 Pro Max All iPhone 14 models are expected to see upgrades to the Ultra Wide camera on the...
Read Full Article128 comments
ipad pro magic keyboard white

Rumor Claims Next iPad Pro to Feature New Four-Pin Smart Connector

Sunday August 7, 2022 11:57 am PDT by
A new rumor claims that the next-generation 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro will feature a new four-pin Smart Connector, an update from the current three-pin connector in the iPad Pro. The rumor from Mac Otakara, citing "reliable sources," says that the next iPad Pro, expected to debut possibly as soon as this fall, will feature a new Smart Connector that has four-pins rather than three. The...
Read Full Article142 comments