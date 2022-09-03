Video Claiming iPhone 14 Pro Users Will Be Able to Customize Pill-Shape Cutout Unlikely to be True

A viral video on Twitter claims that on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro, Apple will let users choose between a single large pill-shape cutout or one pill-shape and one hole-punch design at the top of the display to replace the notch. The video, although possibly convincing, is unlikely to be true.



The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max are expected to include two physical holes at the top of the display to replace the notch: a pill-shaped hole for the TrueDepth camera system and a smaller hole-punch for the selfie camera. More recent leaks have suggested that Apple will digitally merge the two holes into one by turning off the pixels between them to create one larger pill-shaped cutout. Apple is reportedly planning to use the pixels between the holes to display information such as the iOS privacy indicators.

A video that initially originated from Weibo suggests that ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ users will actually be able to customize the look of the pill shape on the upcoming high-end iPhones. The video showcases an individual toggling a setting that turns on and off the pixels in-between the two physical holes, allowing the user to choose how they wish the top of their ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ to look.

The legitimacy of the video itself is highly questionable and unlikely to be authentic. The video claims to show an early hands-on look at an actual ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ device, but multiple aspects of the device shown in the video are clearly out of the realm of what we're expecting , including the actual placements of the pill shape, the thickness of the bezels, and more.

Regardless of the video's legitimacy, the possibility that Apple will give users a choice between the two possible appearances of the pill shape is unlikely. Like the notch on every iPhone since the ‌iPhone‌ X, the pill shape will become an unmistakable aspect of the ‌iPhone‌'s silhouette. Apple is unlikely to let users customize what it considers a visual characteristic of the latest ‌iPhone‌.

Additionally, a seemingly credible source on the MacRumors forums, who has shared lengthy information on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ in the last several days, has said an option to disable the black pixels between the pill-shape and hole-punch cutouts is not expected to happen. That source initially broke the news on Apple using the pixels between the holes for iOS privacy indicators and is the source behind MacRumors' report earlier today on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on display.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max during an event on Wednesday, September 7, with the tagline "Far out." Alongside new iPhones, we expect an entirely new Apple Watch lineup, including an all-new Apple Watch "Pro." Check out our guide for everything we're expected to see at Apple's upcoming event.