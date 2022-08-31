Apple Releases iOS 12.5.6 Update for Older iPhones and iPads With Vulnerability Fixes
Apple today released an iOS 12.5.6 update for older iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad models that are not able to run the current version of iOS, iOS 15.
The update can be downloaded over-the-air by opening up the Settings app, tapping on "General," and selecting the "Software Update" option.
The iOS 12.5.6 update fixes a major vulnerability that was actively exploited, so it's worth updating right away if you have an older device. The WebKit vulnerability was already fixed in the iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1, and macOS Monterey 12.5.1 updates.
Devices that cannot be updated past iOS 12 include the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPod touch 6, original iPad Air, iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3.
The Google Nexus 5 came out the same year - and Google ended security updates in in 2016, just a few years later. To say nothing of the third-party Android OEMs at the time that offered even less support.
And this should lay to rest the concerns of the iPhone 7 and 6S just being abandoned after iOS 16’s release.
If they continue at this pace, those devices should still be getting security updates at least until 2025