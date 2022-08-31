Apple Releases iOS 12.5.6 Update for Older iPhones and iPads With Vulnerability Fixes

Apple today released an iOS 12.5.6 update for older iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad models that are not able to run the current version of iOS, iOS 15.



The update can be downloaded over-the-air by opening up the Settings app, tapping on "General," and selecting the "Software Update" option.

The iOS 12.5.6 update fixes a major vulnerability that was actively exploited, so it's worth updating right away if you have an older device. The WebKit vulnerability was already fixed in the iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1, and macOS Monterey 12.5.1 updates.

Devices that cannot be updated past iOS 12 include the ‌iPhone‌ 5s, ‌iPhone‌ 6, ‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus, iPod touch 6, original iPad Air, iPad mini 2, and ‌iPad mini‌ 3.