Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.5.1 With Security Updates

Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.5.1, a minor update to the ‌macOS Monterey‌ operating system that first launched in October 2021. ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.5.1 comes a month after the launch of macOS Monterey 12.5.



The ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌‌‌‌ 12.5.1 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.5.1 improves the security of macOS and is recommended for all users. The update addresses kernel and WebKit vulnerabilities that could lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple says that it is aware that these vulnerabilities may have been actively explited in the wild, so it is important to update right away.