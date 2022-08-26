Four Wildcard Features Rumored for iPhone 14

by

We're less than two weeks from the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. We've been hearing rumors about these new iPhones for almost a year, and while many rumored features have been reported repeatedly, there are a few wildcard features we've heard about that we aren't so sure we'll see on the upcoming iPhones, and we've listed four below.

iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

Satellite Connectivity

iPhone LEO in Space Feature
Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on satellite connectivity that will let users send texts in emergency situations and report major emergencies in areas where there is no cellular coverage using their iPhone. Rumors at one point suggested this advanced capability would come with the iPhone 13, but that did not happen.

According to a reliable industry expert, Apple is indeed planning to announce satellite connectivity capabilities for the ‌iPhone 14‌ during its event planned for September 7. The expert says Apple is likely to partner with Globalstar for the feature on the upcoming ‌iPhone‌.

Vapor Chamber Thermal System

iphone 13 gaming a15
Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a wide-ranging report covering Apple's early development of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, said high-end iPhones in 2022 would feature a vapor chamber thermal system for heat management. Kuo said that Apple was "aggressively testing" such a solution for its ‌iPhone‌ at the time. Vapor chamber thermal systems are already present on high-end Android devices, such as those made by Samsung, Razer, and LG, which help keep the device cool under heavy workloads.

Apple has continued to make the ‌iPhone‌ more powerful with each new generation of its A-series chip. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ is expected to be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip, while the lower-end models of the ‌iPhone 14‌ will retain the A15 Bionic chip from the current ‌iPhone 13‌. Whether or not Apple adopts a vapor chamber thermal system remains to be seen, but no mention of it has been made since Kuo's original report in January 2021.

2TB of Storage

iPhone Free Up Storage Feature
With the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple started offering customers 1TB of storage. With the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, a sketchy rumor has suggested Apple could offer an even larger 2TB storage option for customers, offering the highest amount ever in an ‌iPhone‌. The added storage could be helpful for videographers who take high-quality professional videos on their ‌iPhone‌, but whether Apple chooses to make this an option remains to be seen.

WiFi 6E

Apple's latest iPhones, Macs, and iPads support WiFi 6, which is not the newest WiFi standard. WiFi 6E is the latest WiFi standard, offering faster speeds and better capabilities to handle high-capacity workloads. The ‌iPhone 13‌, despite speculation, did not end up supporting the newest WiFi standard, so it may be on the table for the upcoming ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup.

Conclusion

While there is a lot we know and some things we don't know about the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, the good news is that we won't have to wait long to learn about the real deal. Apple will hold a special event on Wednesday, September 7, with the tagline "Far Out," where it's expected to announce the ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, the new Apple Watch Series 8, an updated Apple Watch SE, and possibly a new Apple Watch "Pro."

Top Rated Comments

Just sayin...
Just sayin...
55 minutes ago at 10:36 am
USB-C would be nice, so that I can use the same cable on my iPad and MacBook Pro.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar
Rychiar
27 minutes ago at 11:04 am
Isn't Wi-Fi 6e a given? It would be embarrassing to not have it at this point
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Yr17
Yr17
53 minutes ago at 10:37 am
Isn't the satellite thing already a feature in iOS 16? I went away last week and had no signal and there was an sos only message in the corner

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeadingHeat
LeadingHeat
53 minutes ago at 10:38 am

Apple will hold a special event on Wednesday, September 7, with the tagline "Far Out," where it's expected to announce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, the new Apple Watch Series 8, an updated Apple Watch SE, and possibly a new Apple Watch "Pro."
I still think the "Far Out" means something along the lines of "we have all these new awesome products that we're announcing today, buuuuut they're not going to be available anytime this year because #covid. Sorry!! We think you're really gonna love it tho"
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
beerseagulls
beerseagulls
53 minutes ago at 10:38 am
"We're less than two weeks from the launch of the iPhone 14 ('https://www.macrumors.com/roundup/iphone-14/') and iPhone 14 Pro ('https://www.macrumors.com/roundup/iphone-14-pro/'). We've been hearing rumors about these new iPhones for almost a year, and while many rumored features have been reported repeatedly, there are a few wildcard features we've heard about that we aren't so sure we'll see on the upcoming iPhones, and we've listed four below."

That paragraph can be use every year around this time....

1st week of September 2023:


We're less than two weeks from the launch of the iPhone ('https://www.macrumors.com/roundup/iphone-14/')15 and iPhone 15 Pro ('https://www.macrumors.com/roundup/iphone-14-pro/'). We've been hearing rumors about these new iPhones for almost a year, and while many rumored features have been reported repeatedly, there are a few wildcard features we've heard about that we aren't so sure we'll see on the upcoming iPhones, and we've listed four below.

:)

1st week of September 2024:


We're less than two weeks from the launch of the iPhone ('https://www.macrumors.com/roundup/iphone-14/')16 and iPhone 16 Pro ('https://www.macrumors.com/roundup/iphone-14-pro/'). We've been hearing rumors about these new iPhones for almost a year, and while many rumored features have been reported repeatedly, there are a few wildcard features we've heard about that we aren't so sure we'll see on the upcoming iPhones, and we've listed four below.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?
TheYayAreaLiving ?
53 minutes ago at 10:38 am
I think the biggest upgrade will be the 48MP camera. I wonder if Macro Mode will be upgraded as well?

I'll take the Product Red iPhone 14 Pro Max, please.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
