Latest iOS 16 Beta Updates Battery Percentage Options in Low Power Mode

The sixth beta of iOS 16 that was provided to developers and public beta testers today focuses mainly on bug fixes and other under-the-hood improvements, but it does make one small change to the battery percentage status bar feature that was introduced in the prior beta.

When using Low Power mode, it is now possible to turn off the percentage indicator that is shown in the status bar, something that was not able to be done in the prior beta. The change was first noted by 9to5Mac, and it is useful for those who do not like the battery icon in the status bar to show the percent.

iOS 16 beta 5:
iOS 16 beta 6:
In iOS 16 beta 5, activating Low Power mode automatically turned on the battery percent feature even if it was not toggled on, with no option to have Low Power mode on without showing battery percent information. That's no longer the case with ‌iOS 16‌ beta 6, and the two toggles are no longer linked.

It is now possible to turn on Low Power mode while also turning off the battery percent reading for the battery icon.

Battery percent was a standard iPhone status bar feature until the launch of the ‌iPhone‌ X in 2017, which saw it removed due to space constraints caused by the notch needed for the TrueDepth camera system hardware. Until the fifth ‌iOS 16‌ beta, the status bar showed a visual representation of battery level, and viewing the specific battery percentage required swiping into the Control Center or checking the battery widget.

With the fifth beta, Apple added the option to turn on battery percent, with the number overlaying the battery icon. The number replaces the typical battery icon that shifts over time as the battery drains, and because of that, it has not been popular with some users.

Battery percent is available on the ‌iPhone‌ X, ‌iPhone‌ XS, ‌iPhone‌ XS Max, iPhone 12, ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max. It is not available on the iPhone 11, ‌iPhone‌ XR, iPhone 12 mini, or ‌iPhone 13‌ mini.

JustinCymbal Avatar
JustinCymbal
49 minutes ago at 01:57 pm
I really would like for Apple to allow the ability to leave low power mode on all the time and not have it turn off after charging past 80%

Low power mode definitely adds a significant amount of battery life to the iPhone and allows me to get through the day on a single charge
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
44 minutes ago at 02:02 pm
This seems to be a "Ground-Breaking" feature in iOS 16. I still can't believe it took Apple over 5+ years.
Battery percentage on iPhones forever! ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anthogag Avatar
anthogag
43 minutes ago at 02:02 pm
Seeing the number makes more sense in low power mode.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
compwiz1202 Avatar
compwiz1202
39 minutes ago at 02:06 pm

I really would like for Apple to allow the ability to leave low power mode on all the time and not have it turn off after charging past 80%

Low power mode definitely adds a significant amount of battery life to the iPhone and allows me to get through the day on a single charge
I wish you could pick what parts of low power mode you wanted. I would like everything except the super short screen dim.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darcyf Avatar
darcyf
45 minutes ago at 02:01 pm
Oh look, another entire article about a tiny change to a tiny feature that got a lot of views and comments the first time it was posted here.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macative Avatar
Macative
40 minutes ago at 02:06 pm

Seeing the number makes more sense in low power mode.
Exactly, I don't know how they could mess this up so royally. I don't need to see the battery percentage 99% of the time. But if I go into low power mode (rare) it would be handy to have those digits just during that time.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
