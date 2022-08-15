iOS 16 Beta 6: New Battery Percentage Icon Still Not Enabled on Some iPhones
The new battery percentage icon that Apple introduced in the fifth developer beta of iOS 16 is still not available on the standard iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini in the sixth beta of iOS 16 seeded to developers today.
Since the release of the iPhone X in 2017, and on every iPhone with a notch since, battery percentage has only been visible in Control Center by swiping down on the top-right corner of the display. Apple made headlines last week when it finally made battery percentage visible in the status bar again on iPhones with a notch, eliminating the need to swipe down, but the feature is not supported on all iPhones in the latest iOS 16 betas.
The new icon includes the battery percentage within the icon rather than to the left of it. The white battery icon remains completely filled in until the battery reaches 20% or lower, at which point a fifth of the icon turns red and the rest of the icon becomes translucent. The icon's current implementation has proven to be controversial, but it's important to remember that iOS 16 is still in beta and subject to additional changes.
It's unclear why the new battery percentage icon is not available on some iPhone models with a notch, but the excluded models are either "mini" iPhones or have an LCD display instead of an OLED display. As mentioned, iOS 16 is still in beta testing, so it's possible that Apple could expand the feature in a future beta release.
Apple is expected to release iOS 16 to all users with an iPhone 8 or newer in September.
Popular Stories
There's just about a month to go until Apple holds its annual September event focusing on new iPhone and Apple Watch models. We thought we'd take a quick look at everything that's rumored for Apple's September event to give MacRumors readers a rundown on what to expect when the first fall event rolls around.
iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 can probably be described more as an "iPhone 13S" because...
Samsung this week launched its fourth-generation foldable devices, the $1,000 Galaxy Z Flip and the $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold. Though there's no sign of a comparable Apple foldable device on the horizon, rumors suggest prototypes are in the works, so we thought we'd take a look at Samsung's newest smartphones to see what Apple needs to measure up to when a foldable iPhone does come out.
Subscribe ...
It wouldn't be the month before an iPhone launch without a few back-and-forth rumors, with the latest debate concerning iPhone 14 Pro storage.
iPhone 14 Pro render by Ian Zelbo While research firm TrendForce forecasted that iPhone 14 Pro models could start with an increased 256GB of storage, Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu today forecasted that the upcoming Pro models will continue to...
Wednesday August 10, 2022 4:08 am PDT by Sami Fathi
The launch of the new iPhone 14 is just a few weeks away, meaning millions of iPhone customers will soon upgrade their existing iPhone or perhaps get an iPhone for the first time. Exclusive MacRumors iPhone 14 Pro renders by graphic designer Ian Zelbo Whether upgrading from an older model or this is your first iPhone, we've rounded up a few tips to help you prepare for the next flagship...
Apple plans to increase the prices of iPhone 14 Pro models compared to iPhone 13 Pro models, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo did not reveal exact pricing for the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, in a tweet today, he estimated that the average selling price of the iPhone 14 lineup as a whole will increase by about 15% compared to the iPhone 13 lineup.
In the United States, the iPhone...
This week brought some shocking news for iOS 16 beta testers, with Apple bringing back the iPhone battery percentage to the status bar after a number of years.
Other news and rumors this week included word that Apple has started recording portions of its media event planned for next month to introduce the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, claims about iPhone 14 Pro pricing and Apple's...
Top Rated Comments
"Sorry, I'm not authorized to say the battery percentage on your iPhone 11"
I have a feeling, that this is going to be one of the show-stopper features Apple will mention during the keynote, Why you should upgrade to an iPhone 14.
Or... Apple does not have the "COURAGE" to introduce to the older generation iPhones.