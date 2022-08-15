iOS 16 Beta 6: New Battery Percentage Icon Still Not Enabled on Some iPhones

The new battery percentage icon that Apple introduced in the fifth developer beta of iOS 16 is still not available on the standard iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini in the sixth beta of iOS 16 seeded to developers today.



Since the release of the iPhone X in 2017, and on every iPhone with a notch since, battery percentage has only been visible in Control Center by swiping down on the top-right corner of the display. Apple made headlines last week when it finally made battery percentage visible in the status bar again on iPhones with a notch, eliminating the need to swipe down, but the feature is not supported on all iPhones in the latest iOS 16 betas.

The new icon includes the battery percentage within the icon rather than to the left of it. The white battery icon remains completely filled in until the battery reaches 20% or lower, at which point a fifth of the icon turns red and the rest of the icon becomes translucent. The icon's current implementation has proven to be controversial, but it's important to remember that iOS 16 is still in beta and subject to additional changes.

It's unclear why the new battery percentage icon is not available on some iPhone models with a notch, but the excluded models are either "mini" iPhones or have an LCD display instead of an OLED display. As mentioned, iOS 16 is still in beta testing, so it's possible that Apple could expand the feature in a future beta release.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16 to all users with an iPhone 8 or newer in September.