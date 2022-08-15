Apple Has Internally Tested Injecting Ads Into Maps App Search Results

by

Apple is aiming to triple its ad revenue from $4 billion per year to double-digit figures by expanding its advertising to more apps, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

apple maps 3d feature
Currently, Apple ads appear in App Store app searches, where developers pay for promoted spots in results, as well as more standard ads that appear in the News and Stocks apps. Apple also generates revenue with commercials during MLB Friday Night Baseball streams, but now the company wants go bigger by expanding its ad presence across iPhone and iPad apps.

In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman writes that Apple's VP of advertising platforms Todd Teresi wants to triple current ad revenue, and the first move to achieve that could be to bring ads to the Maps app. Apple has internally tested adding sponsored spots in Maps search results, reports Gurman, and if it does roll them out to Maps users, it could just be the beginning of a wider expansion.

Gurman speculates that Apple could also bring ads to the digital storefronts of its Books and Podcasts apps, while an even more lucrative revenue driver could be Apple TV+, if the company was to follow the lead of Netflix and Disney+ by providing an ad-supported tier.

Apple has already announced it will be expanding its advertising business reach in the ‌App Store‌, with new placements coming to the "Today" screen as well as to individual app pages, which will allow developers to pay for slots outside of the Search tab and search results for the first time.

However, Apple will be aware that even a gentle creep into other areas of Apple's software could mar the premium experience that users expect of its devices, while also leaving it open to increased criticism over its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework which has, by some accounts, had a substantial negative impact on both large and small businesses.

Apple's ATT tracking rules are currently under investigation in Germany under competition law to ascertain whether they are self-preferencing Apple or being an impediment to third-party apps. Apple has disputed suggestions that its ATT framework has unfairly benefitted the company to the detriment of third-parties.

Earlier this year it commissioned a study into the impact of ATT that was conducted by Columbia Business School's Marketing Division. The study concluded that Apple was unlikely to have seen a significant financial benefit since the privacy feature launched, and that claims to the contrary were speculative and lacked supporting evidence.

Tags: Apple Maps, Mark Gurman

Top Rated Comments

Total Respray Avatar
Total Respray
1 minute ago at 05:32 am
A part of the reason I pay the Apple premium is not to be bombarded with ads…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Dummies 1 Feature

Everything Rumored for Apple's September Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro and More

Friday August 12, 2022 2:34 pm PDT by
There's just about a month to go until Apple holds its annual September event focusing on new iPhone and Apple Watch models. We thought we'd take a quick look at everything that's rumored for Apple's September event to give MacRumors readers a rundown on what to expect when the first fall event rolls around. iPhone 14 The iPhone 14 can probably be described more as an "iPhone 13S" because...
Read Full Article143 comments
z fold 4 1

Hands-On With Samsung's Latest Foldable Smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip

Friday August 12, 2022 12:46 pm PDT by
Samsung this week launched its fourth-generation foldable devices, the $1,000 Galaxy Z Flip and the $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold. Though there's no sign of a comparable Apple foldable device on the horizon, rumors suggest prototypes are in the works, so we thought we'd take a look at Samsung's newest smartphones to see what Apple needs to measure up to when a foldable iPhone does come out. Subscribe ...
Read Full Article299 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Rear Flat MacRumors Exclusive

iPhone 14 Pro: Analyst Believes Storage Will Continue to Start at 128GB Despite Rumored Price Increase

Friday August 12, 2022 7:04 am PDT by
It wouldn't be the month before an iPhone launch without a few back-and-forth rumors, with the latest debate concerning iPhone 14 Pro storage. iPhone 14 Pro render by Ian Zelbo While research firm TrendForce forecasted that iPhone 14 Pro models could start with an increased 256GB of storage, Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu today forecasted that the upcoming Pro models will continue to...
Read Full Article113 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Front and Back MacRumors Exclusive feature

iPhone 14 Is Just a Few Weeks Away: Three Tips to Prepare for the New iPhone

Wednesday August 10, 2022 4:08 am PDT by
The launch of the new iPhone 14 is just a few weeks away, meaning millions of iPhone customers will soon upgrade their existing iPhone or perhaps get an iPhone for the first time. Exclusive MacRumors iPhone 14 Pro renders by graphic designer Ian Zelbo Whether upgrading from an older model or this is your first iPhone, we've rounded up a few tips to help you prepare for the next flagship...
Read Full Article74 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Silver

Kuo: Apple to Increase Prices of iPhone 14 Pro Models

Wednesday August 10, 2022 8:22 am PDT by
Apple plans to increase the prices of iPhone 14 Pro models compared to iPhone 13 Pro models, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo did not reveal exact pricing for the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, in a tweet today, he estimated that the average selling price of the iPhone 14 lineup as a whole will increase by about 15% compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. In the United States, the iPhone...
Read Full Article251 comments
top stories 13aug2022

Top Stories: New Battery Percentage Icon in iOS 16, USB-C AirPods Rumor, and More

Saturday August 13, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
This week brought some shocking news for iOS 16 beta testers, with Apple bringing back the iPhone battery percentage to the status bar after a number of years. Other news and rumors this week included word that Apple has started recording portions of its media event planned for next month to introduce the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, claims about iPhone 14 Pro pricing and Apple's...
Read Full Article35 comments