Meta Partly Blames Apple's iOS Privacy Changes for Slowing Its 2022 Hiring Plans

by

Meta, still better known as Facebook, plans to hire fewer new employees for the remainder of 2022 than previously planned, the company's chief financial officer, David Wehner, said in an internal memo obtained by Business Insider that partly blamed Apple.

facebook meta
In the letter to Meta employees, Wehner said that the company needs to "take another look at our priorities and make some tough decisions about what projects we go after in both the short and medium-term." Due to slower than expected revenue growth for the last quarter, which Wehner partly blames on Apple's ATT (App Tracking Transparency) framework, Meta will hire fewer employees for the rest of 2022.

Wehner said this change "will affect almost every team in the company," adding "this will be an opportunity to reprioritize work to make sure we're all focused on the most important things." Wehner remains optimistic, however, about what's to come despite a turbulent last few quarters.

Most notably, Wehner said that Meta hopes its incorporation of AI into its ad business will help mitigate losses caused by Apple's ATT framework. The ATT framework, launched in 2020, gives users a choice on whether they wish to be tracked or not across apps and websites owned by other companies. More than any other company, Meta was and continues to be vocal against giving users that choice.

When users first open an app on iOS 14.5 and later, they can choose "Allow Tracking" or "Ask App Not to Track." With the latter, that app no longer has access to a critical piece of information known as IDFA, or Identifier for Advertisers, which makes it harder to target personalized ads to that user.

In December 2020, Meta took out a full-page ad in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post calling Apple's privacy changes bad for small businesses. Meta said in the ad that "limiting how personalized ads can be used does impact larger companies like us," adding Apple's "forced software update" will "limit businesses' ability to run personalized ads and reach their customers effectively."

Over a month later, Apple's CEO Tim Cook said in a speech that Apple has long championed user privacy and that ATT is a step in the right direction. "ATT responds to a very real issue," Cook said. "Technology does not need vast troves of personal data, stitched together across dozens of websites and apps, in order to succeed. Advertising existed and thrived for decades without it. And we're here today because the path of least resistance is rarely the path of wisdom."

Referencing data brokers and ill-intended companies, Cook added, "it has never been so clear how it degrades our fundamental right to privacy first, and our social fabric by consequence." Zuckerberg said that Apple's privacy features are targeted at changing how Meta operates, claiming the changes are only self-serving to Apple.

Cook said in a tweet that even with ATT, Meta can "continue to track users across apps and websites as before" but that thanks to ATT, users now simply have a choice.

Tags: Apple Privacy, Meta

Top Rated Comments

Glenny2lappies Avatar
Glenny2lappies
14 minutes ago at 03:17 am
Cry me a river...

Methinks the lady doth protest too much
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
captrlp Avatar
captrlp
11 minutes ago at 03:20 am
Cook - 1
Fukerberg - 0
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bodhitree Avatar
Bodhitree
9 minutes ago at 03:22 am
“Meta blames Apple for it having less money”, yeah sure.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

after steve background

'After Steve' Examines the Tensions That Led to Jony Ive's Departure From Apple

Sunday May 1, 2022 2:07 pm PDT by
Tripp Mickle, a technology reporter who recently moved from The Wall Street Journal to The New York Times, is releasing a new book on Apple this week, entitled "After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul," and an adapted excerpt of the book was shared today that provides a look at the tensions between Tim Cook and Jony Ive that ultimately led to Ive's departure. ...
Read Full Article356 comments
edge

Microsoft Edge Overtakes Safari as World's Second Most Popular Desktop Browser

Tuesday May 3, 2022 4:45 am PDT by
Microsoft Edge has overtaken Apple's Safari to become the world's second most popular desktop browser, based on data provided by web analytics service StatCounter. According to the data, Microsoft Edge is now used on 10.07 percent of desktop computers worldwide, 0.46 percent ahead of Safari, which stands at 9.61 percent. Google Chrome remains in first place with a dominant 66.64 percent...
Read Full Article146 comments
1password 8 for mac

1Password 8 for Mac Released With New Design and Features

Tuesday May 3, 2022 7:12 am PDT by
AgileBits today announced the release of 1Password 8 for Mac with a redesigned interface and several new features. The popular password manager has been redesigned to better match the look of macOS Monterey, from the sidebar and unified toolbar to the typography and iconography. The new design language extends to 1Password for Safari on the Mac. 1Password 8 improves productivity with a...
Read Full Article273 comments
new m1 chip

Apple Sues SoC Startup Rivos for Poaching Employees and Stealing Trade Secrets

Monday May 2, 2022 11:16 am PDT by
Apple has levied a lawsuit against RISC-V startup Rivos, a company that has hired several former high-ranking engineers from Apple. Rivos describes itself as a "startup in stealth mode," and according to Apple, Rivos not only poached Apple employees, but also stole chip trade secrets. As noted by Reuters, the lawsuit that was filed last Friday accuses Rivos of hiring more than 40 former...
Read Full Article158 comments
Apple Watch Body Temperature Finished

Kuo: Apple Watch Series 7 Missed Body Temperature Monitoring Due to Algorithm Problems, but Feature Could Still Come to Series 8

Sunday May 1, 2022 3:53 am PDT by
Apple canceled plans to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 7, but the feature could come to the Apple Watch Series 8 instead, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a thread of tweets, Kuo explained that Apple originally intended to offer a body temperature measurement feature with the Apple Watch Series 7 models, but the company shelved the plans when the body...
Read Full Article174 comments