Tim Cook Responds to Facebook Criticism of iOS App Tracking Transparency Changes, Says It's 'Hard To Argue Against' Privacy

by

In a preview of an interview with The New York Times' Kara Swisher, set to be published on Monday, April 5, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he's "shocked" at the criticism Apple has received in recent months over upcoming privacy changes in iOS, and claimed that they're "hard to argue against."

tim cook data privacy day
Apple plans to begin enforcing App Tracking Transparency (ATT) changes following the release of iOS 14.5, meaning all apps that access an iPhone's ad identifier, or IDFA, will need to ask a user's permission before tracking is allowed.

The move has provoked criticism from some companies, particularly Facebook, which argues that the new changes will hurt small businesses.

Facebook says that small businesses rely on tracking to provide personalized ads and that with ATT, those ads will be less effective. However, when asked in the interview how ATT will impact Facebook, Cook said he's "not focused on Facebook" and that he doesn't know.

Swisher asked: "What is your response to Facebook's response — which is quite vehement — calling you essentially an existential crisis to their business?" Cook answered: " All we're doing, Kara, is giving the user the choice whether to be tracked or now. And I think it's hard to argue against that. I've been — I've been shocked that there's been pushback on this to this degree."

Facebook initially went all out against ATT; however, the company has recently shifted its tone. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg now claims it's possible that the new change may benefit Facebook by giving it an upper hand in the online commerce space.

It's possible that we may even be in a stronger position if Apple's changes encourage more businesses to conduct more commerce on our platforms by making it harder for them to use their data in order to find the customers that would want to use their products outside of our platforms.

Cook's latest comments are just a snippet of the full interview set to be published on Monday in which the CEO discusses the removal of Parler from the App Store, the power of Big Tech, and what it's like being called "Tim Apple."

swingerofbirch
swingerofbirch
54 minutes ago at 01:52 am
From a company that searches workers' bags on unpaid time.

Yes, hard to argue to against privacy, I agree.

Why did they ever make the hardware identifiers available to developers (UDID)? Why do they continue to make IDFA available?

They're saying you have a right to know about something --that they themselves invented and introduced in iOS 6 (IDFA) and didn't tell you about for years and make it look like the developers were doing something sketchy when they were using APIs Apple created.

If it's bad, just get rid of it.
DeepIn2U
DeepIn2U
1 hour ago at 01:41 am

... giving the user the choice whether to be tracked or now.
there is a typo. It should be “not” at the end of that quote.
MacBH928
MacBH928
44 minutes ago at 02:01 am
Just ban FB apps for unethical business behaviour like they ban tabacco ads
paulsydaus
paulsydaus
50 minutes ago at 01:56 am
Says the CEO of a company which literally recorded people’s conversations without their knowledge and sent them to third party contractors! Kudos to focus on privacy but for the love of god start practicing what you preach.
Reason077
Reason077
48 minutes ago at 01:58 am


Attachment Image
NightFox
NightFox
27 minutes ago at 02:18 am
It's 'Hard To Argue Against' Privacy
"...which is why we've started using it to justify everything we do."
