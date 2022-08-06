Top Stories: iPadOS 16 Delayed, iPhone 14 Pro Rumors, Studio Display Speaker Issues

The big Apple news this week was word that the upcoming iPadOS 16 update apparently won't be arriving alongside its counterpart update for the iPhone in September, largely due to a need to continue refining the new Stage Manager multitasking feature.



Other popular stories this week included more hints about the iPhone 14 Pro's rumored always-on display, potential design leaks for the next-generation entry-level iPad, speaker issues with the Apple Studio Display, and more, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!



Apple to Delay iPadOS 16 Launch Until October

Apple plans to delay the release of iPadOS 16 until October, instead of releasing the update in the usual timeframe of September, according to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



iOS 16 and watchOS 9 are still expected to be released in September, with iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura to follow in October.

Gurman said delaying the release of iPadOS 16 will allow Apple to dedicate more engineering resources towards finishing iOS 16 development, and provide Apple with more time to refine iPadOS 16's new Stage Manager multitasking feature, which has received some criticism.



Hints of iPhone 14 Pro Always-On Display May Be in Xcode 14

Rumors suggest that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will feature an always-on display, similar to the Apple Watch, and hints of what that always-on display might look like are possibly hiding in plain sight in the latest beta of Apple's developer tool Xcode.



The always-on display would let users view the time and date, number of unread notifications, and iOS 16's new Lock screen widgets without having to tap to wake the screen.



Next Entry-Level iPad Rumored to Feature Flat Edges, Camera Bump, and More

Apple is expected to update its entry-level 10.2-inch iPad later this year, and newly leaked renders offer a look at what to expect from the device.



According to the renders, shared by MySmartPrice, the 10th-generation iPad could feature a design closer to that of the latest iPad mini, including flat edges and a protruding rear camera. The report also reiterated rumors of a larger display, USB-C port, 5G, and A14 chip.



Apple Acknowledges Studio Display Speaker Issues, Releases Software Update

In an internal memo to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, obtained by MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged that some customers may experience audio-related issues with the Studio Display's speakers, including sound unexpectedly and abruptly cutting out, audio playing at a high speed, distorted audio quality, and choppy playback.



Shortly after sending out the memo, Apple released a new Studio Display software update that appears to address the speaker issues.



Apple Adds Eight More Macs to Vintage Products List

Apple this week updated its vintage products list with eight more MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac models released in 2015 and 2016.



Notably, the first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar are now classified as vintage. Apple first introduced the Touch Bar in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro, but Apple has since dropped the feature on all models except the 13-inch MacBook Pro.



YouTubers Test macOS Ventura's Continuity Camera Feature With Belkin Mount

One of the new features coming with macOS Ventura and iOS 16 is Continuity Camera, which allows an iPhone to be used as a webcam for a Mac.



Belkin has designed a MagSafe-enabled Continuity Camera mount that allows an ‌iPhone‌ to be set up in an ideal spot on a Mac to be used as a webcam, and while the mount is not yet released, several YouTubers have been able to test it out to give us an idea of how it works.



