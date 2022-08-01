Apple Adds Eight More Macs to Vintage Products List

As expected, Apple today updated its vintage products list with eight more MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac models released in 2015 and 2016.



Notably, the first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar are now classified as vintage. Apple introduced the Touch Bar in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro. Apple has since removed the Touch Bar from higher-end MacBook Pro models, but it is still available on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip.

The full list of Macs that became vintage at the end of July:

MacBook (12-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)

iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2015)

iMac (27-inch, Retina 5K, Late 2015)

9.7-inch iPad Pro models released in 2016 are now vintage as well.

A device becomes vintage once five years have passed since Apple last distributed the device for sale. Vintage products are typically ineligible for repairs at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, unless spare parts remain available.