Apple Admits Studio Display Experiencing Speaker Issues, Offers Only Temporary Fix

by

Apple has admitted that customers using the Studio Display may experience audio-related issues, including sound unexpectedly and abruptly cutting out, audio playing at a high speed, distorted audio quality, and choppy playback.

In a memo to authorized service providers, obtained by MacRumors, Apple acknowledges that customers may find themselves facing speaker issues with the company's $1599 display. Apple says that customers facing issues should unplug the Studio Display from power, unplug any accessories or devices connected to the display, wait ten seconds, then reconnect the Studio Display to power. Apple explicitly notes this is not a hardware problem and implies that a future iOS update may address the issues.

Apple has heavily boasted about the audio, mic, and camera built into the Studio Display. Apple says the speaker system is the "highest‑fidelity speaker system ever created for Mac" and has touted the controversial 12MP built-in camera with Center Stage and the six-speaker array system.

Customers have been reporting both microphone and speaker-related issues with their Studio Display over the last several months, but reports have become more frequent in recent weeks. Michael Tsai this week chronicled some testimonies from customers facing issues, with one customer writing:

The audio on my Studio Display fails intermittently. The only way I can get it to work again is to unplug the display overnight. That resets the display and resolves the problem temporarily. Until the next time. This is simply unacceptable for a $1600 monitor, and Apple should be ashamed of the poor quality control.

Based on the number of customer reports, audio-related issues with the Studio Display do appear to be relatively widespread. Hundreds of customers have taken to Twitter, the Apple Support (1,2,3,4,5) and MacRumors forums (1,2,3) looking for a permanent solution.








The Studio Display runs iOS and can receive software updates that address problems like this. Apple has attempted to address poor webcam quality with the Studio Display through a software update with mixed results. It seems the company will follow a similar route with audio-related issues. Today's memo offers no timeframe on when a permanent solution may arrive, but in the meantime customers are advised to ensure their display is updated to the latest firmware.

Top Rated Comments

akbarali.ch Avatar
akbarali.ch
29 minutes ago at 01:31 am
I feel it's an unnecessarily over-engineered product. I really was waiting for the next version of the thunderbolt display, slimmer, lighter, brighter, cooler.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SwiftArtery Avatar
SwiftArtery
29 minutes ago at 01:32 am


Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
25 minutes ago at 01:35 am
Next up: iToaster - It runs a full iOS installation and requires you to unplug it for 10 seconds before it can make toast.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
25 minutes ago at 01:36 am

I feel it's an unnecessarily over-engineered product. I really was waiting for the next version of the thunderbolt display, slimmer, lighter, brighter, cooler.
Right? What happened to "plug and play" and all you need to worry about was having the correct cable
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AndiG Avatar
AndiG
17 minutes ago at 01:44 am
This was my first thought when I heard about a monitor with OS. Famous monitorOS, bugs, hackable, version madness. Apple drives me crazy with its constant updates of phone, laptop and watch. You have to update the WATCH, you need to update your phone in order to update the WATCH. And now - you have to update your MONITOR. OMG.

The old days: Apple, just works
Today: Apple, just update

Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shirasaki Avatar
Shirasaki
16 minutes ago at 01:44 am

I feel it's an unnecessarily over-engineered product. I really was waiting for the next version of the thunderbolt display, slimmer, lighter, brighter, cooler.
Yeah. Just build a display that is decent, without any extra stuff. Instead, Apple bakes an iOS into it with chips, speakers, cameras… i don’t know what they are trying to accomplish. It’s not even supposed to work like AIO iMac with M2 processor.

Let’s see if those issues can be fixed through software alone. I believe the display part of this “display” can’t be repurposed at all, which is going to hurt should software fix impossible to solve those issues.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

