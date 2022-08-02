Apple Admits Studio Display Experiencing Speaker Issues, Offers Only Temporary Fix

Apple has admitted that customers using the Studio Display may experience audio-related issues, including sound unexpectedly and abruptly cutting out, audio playing at a high speed, distorted audio quality, and choppy playback.



In a memo to authorized service providers, obtained by MacRumors, Apple acknowledges that customers may find themselves facing speaker issues with the company's $1599 display. Apple says that customers facing issues should unplug the Studio Display from power, unplug any accessories or devices connected to the display, wait ten seconds, then reconnect the Studio Display to power. Apple explicitly notes this is not a hardware problem and implies that a future iOS update may address the issues.

Apple has heavily boasted about the audio, mic, and camera built into the Studio Display. Apple says the speaker system is the "highest‑fidelity speaker system ever created for Mac" and has touted the controversial 12MP built-in camera with Center Stage and the six-speaker array system.

Customers have been reporting both microphone and speaker-related issues with their Studio Display over the last several months, but reports have become more frequent in recent weeks. Michael Tsai this week chronicled some testimonies from customers facing issues, with one customer writing:



The audio on my Studio Display fails intermittently. The only way I can get it to work again is to unplug the display overnight. That resets the display and resolves the problem temporarily. Until the next time. This is simply unacceptable for a $1600 monitor, and Apple should be ashamed of the poor quality control.

Based on the number of customer reports, audio-related issues with the Studio Display do appear to be relatively widespread. Hundreds of customers have taken to Twitter, the Apple Support (1,2,3,4,5) and MacRumors forums (1,2,3) looking for a permanent solution.

Well I just had to reboot my monitor. Welcome to the wonderful world of monitors with chips and (presumably) operating systems. My Apple Display Studio Display was mangling audio this morning. Caused issues for a podcast. Had to reboot the old-fashioned way: power cycling. — John Koetsier (@johnkoetsier) July 28, 2022

Friendly reminder to restart your Studio Display 🤦‍♂️ (cc @internetofshit)https://t.co/k8LCF4QeAu — Kirill Zakharov (@kirillz) July 26, 2022

The speakers in my Studio Display have stopped working. It’s been days. Still can’t get them to work again. — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) July 18, 2022

is anyone else's studio display buggy for video/audio? I just got one and for some reason youtube/music apps freeze or become frequently choppy — Kiran (@neuroswish) July 30, 2022

Studio Display Audio Issues — I had the same issues with my… rebooting a monitoring fix the problems. Just weird to have to reboot a display, though.https://t.co/5kNrRWljEj — A Numeric Citizen (@numericcitizen) July 29, 2022

Since yesterday my Studio Display will only play audio for a few seconds and then it stops. Audio playback works fine on the MacBook Pro that’s connected to the display. Not sure if it’s hardware or software related. I’m running the Ventura beta. Anyone seeing something similar? pic.twitter.com/u4yO1bFubq — Simon B. Støvring (@simonbs) July 28, 2022

I have to restart both my Apple Studio Displays. Otherwise, audio gets choppy and eventually just cuts out completely. Rebooting the Mac doesn't help. You literally have to power cycle the entire Studio Display(s). Happens about every 5-6 weeks for me it seems. https://t.co/Y328O82hV9 — Mario Guzmán (@MarioGuzman) July 26, 2022

Audio recording from my Apple Studio Display microphone is still fundamentally broken in every app. Latest OS and display firmware versions. — Seth Willits (@sethwillits) July 26, 2022

The Studio Display runs iOS and can receive software updates that address problems like this. Apple has attempted to address poor webcam quality with the Studio Display through a software update with mixed results. It seems the company will follow a similar route with audio-related issues. Today's memo offers no timeframe on when a permanent solution may arrive, but in the meantime customers are advised to ensure their display is updated to the latest firmware.