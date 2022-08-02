YouTubers Test Out macOS Ventura's Continuity Camera With Belkin Mount
One of the new features coming with macOS Ventura and iOS 16 is Continuity Camera, which is designed to allow an iPhone to be used as a webcam for a Mac. The feature is enabled in the current betas, but it is designed to be used with special mounts being made by third-party companies like Belkin.
Belkin has designed a MagSafe-enabled Continuity Camera mount that allows an iPhone to be set up in an ideal spot on a Mac to be used as webcam, and while the mount is not yet released, several YouTubers have been able to test it out to give us an idea of how it works.
Brian Tong, iJustine, and ZolloTech have prototype versions of the mount, which is deceptively simple. It attaches to the back of the iPhone and a small plastic lip on the back of the mount rests on top of the MacBook in the ideal position.
When the mount is attached properly to a Mac, Continuity Camera is automatically activated, with the Mac swapping over to the iPhone's camera.
With Continuity Camera, there are a number of options to take advantage of, including Center Stage for keeping someone in the frame, Portrait mode for blurring the background, Studio Light for adjusting the lighting, and Desk View, which is a unique feature that uses the Ultra Wide lens to show off your desktop.
Belkin's Continuity Camera accessory will likely be ready for launch alongside the debut of macOS Ventura and iOS 16 in a few months.
Top Rated Comments
Haters gotta hate ?
More so I'm afraid to put this thing on my MacBook Pro. Imagine if it's going to scratch up the Midnight Macbook Air. Who's responsible for that?
Honestly, a mini Apple tripod would have been a better feasible solution.