Apple Releases Studio Display Firmware Update to Fix Speaker Issue

Apple today released an updated version of the 15.5 firmware for the Studio Display, with the update coming more than two months after the Studio Display firmware was last updated. The prior version of the 15.5 firmware had a build number of 19F77, while the new version is 19F80.

Apple's release notes for the update confirm that it addresses an issue with the Studio Display speakers. Since the launch of the Studio Display,

there have been complaints about the speaker quality. Apple last week sent out a memo to authorized service providers, acknowledging that some customers have had issues with the Studio Display speakers cutting out or offering distorted playback.

Apple said in the memo that a future update would fix the issue, hence today's firmware update.

The Studio Display firmware can be updated by connecting it to a Mac. Studio Display owners can go to System Preferences > Software Update to install the firmware.