Hints of iPhone 14 Pro Always-On Display May Be in Xcode 14 Beta

by

Rumors suggest that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models are going to feature always-on display technology similar to the Apple Watch, and hints of what that always-on display might look like could be in the latest Xcode 14 beta.

xcode 14 always on iphone 14 pro
As noted on Twitter by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, the Xcode 14 beta features an interesting Lock Screen interface that eliminates detail from an on-screen widget as the screen wakes. The animation indicates that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models could remove intricate details from widgets and other Lock Screen content when the iPhone is locked and the always-on display is active.


iOS developer @rhogelleim also noted signs of a black and white version of a widget that is typically in color in the Xcode 14 beta that could be related to the always-on display.

The most recent iOS 16 beta also features hints of a "Sleep" state for wallpapers, offering further information on how the always-on display will work. "Sleep" versions of wallpapers are darker, fading out bright colors, which would perhaps preserve battery life when used with an always-on display.

Always-on display functionality is rumored to be limited to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max as these devices will have the necessary display technology. Rumors indicate the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and Pro Max will feature refresh rates that vary from 1Hz to 120Hz, an improvement over the 10Hz to 120Hz refresh rates available with the iPhone 13 Pro devices.

The 1Hz refresh rate will allow for the time, widgets, and perhaps notifications to be visible while the ‌iPhone‌ is in a sleep state. Apple's ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and Pro Max models are also rumored to be getting a no-notch design that instead uses pill-shaped and hole-punch cutouts for Face ID and camera hardware, improved rear cameras, and A16 chips, with full details available in our dedicated iPhone 14 Pro roundup.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, iPhone 14 Pro

Top Rated Comments

tranceking26 Avatar
tranceking26
35 minutes ago at 04:11 pm
Interesting find. If added to iPhone, some customising for AOD would be great too.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
28 minutes ago at 04:17 pm

Glad we are getting this and a smaller notch. Who said Apple couldn't reinvent the wheel again?
I just want the battery percentage to be back permanently on an iPhone 14 lineup. AOD or not!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
25 minutes ago at 04:21 pm

Unpopular opinion: Majority of folks will most likely turn it off. Battery Lives Matter!
Perhaps AOD could be tied to the Focus mode? I would turn it off for Do Not Disturb, Sleep, Work, etc., but I could see myself using it for other modes.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

top stories 30jul2022

Top Stories: iOS 16 Beta 4, 'Apple Watch Pro' Rumors, and More

Saturday July 30, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
We're probably about six weeks away from the unveiling of the iPhone 14 lineup and Apple is continuing to polish the iOS 16 update that will be released alongside the new hardware, so we're seeing a number of tweaks as it moves through the beta testing period. This week also saw some rumors about the rugged "Apple Watch Pro" planned for launch later this year, as well as some of the...
Read Full Article12 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature2

Apple Seeds Second Public Betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

Thursday July 28, 2022 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public. Today's beta comes a little over two weeks after the first public beta, and it corresponds with the fourth developer beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can download the second iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 ...
Read Full Article74 comments
vmware fusion windows

VMware Fusion Tech Preview Brings Windows 11 to Apple Silicon Macs

Friday July 29, 2022 12:21 pm PDT by
VMware this week announced that its latest VMware Fusion update brings Windows 11 support to both Intel and Apple silicon Macs. Available as a free tech preview, the 2H22 version of Fusion will finally allow Apple silicon Mac users to download and use Windows on their machines through virtualization. Features include Windows 11 support with 2D GFX and networking, VMtools installation for...
Read Full Article187 comments
iPhone 13 Editable Messages Feature

Everything New in iOS 16 Beta 4 For Lock Screen, iMessage, CarPlay, and More

Wednesday July 27, 2022 3:24 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of iOS 16 to developers for testing. The latest beta contains a handful of new features and changes involving the Messages app, Home app, Mail app, Lock Screen notifications, CarPlay, and more. Subscribe to MacRumors on YouTube iOS 16 is currently in beta for developers and members of Apple's free public beta testing program, and the software update will be...
Read Full Article77 comments
iOS 15

Apple Stops Signing iOS 15.5 Following iOS 15.6 Release, Downgrading No Longer Possible

Thursday July 28, 2022 3:00 am PDT by
Following the launch of iOS 15.6 last Wednesday, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.5, the previously available version that came out in mid-May. Since iOS 15.5 is no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to that version of iOS after installing iOS 15.6. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers...
Read Full Article4 comments
iPhone 13 Always On Feature

Latest iOS 16 Beta Further Suggests Always-On Display Coming to iPhone 14 Pro

Friday July 29, 2022 4:10 am PDT by
A new detail found in the iOS 16 beta could be the latest indication that Apple is indeed planning to bring always-on display functionality to the upcoming high-end iPhones. As discovered by 9to5Mac, the latest iOS 16 beta adds a new "Sleep" state to the default wallpapers found in iOS 16. The new "Sleep" mode is a version of the wallpaper that is darker and more tinted, better suited to be...
Read Full Article87 comments