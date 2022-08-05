Best Apple Deals of the Week: Steep Discounts Hit Apple TV 4K and iPad While Back to School Sales Arrive

Although not a particularly busy week for Apple deals, we continued to track ongoing solid sales on a few Apple products, including the Apple TV 4K and 10.2-inch iPad. Additionally, if you're shopping for back to school, don't forget to visit our guide for the best back to school Apple accessory deals.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The week kicked off with a solid deal on the 32GB Apple TV 4K, available for $119.99 on Amazon, down from $179.00. Later in the week, Amazon doubled down on the Apple TV 4K deals by introducing a sale on the 64GB model, on sale for $139.99, down from $199.00.
Mirroring the Apple TV 4K deals, in the beginning of the week we tracked a deal on the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00 on Amazon, down from $329.00. Then, later in the week Amazon decided to introduce an all-time low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi model as well, available for $399.00, down from $479.00.
The standard iPhone 14 models will still have better performance than the iPhone 13, despite containing the same A15 Bionic chip, according to leaker "ShrimpApplePro."
In March, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature the A16 chip, with the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models to be equipped with the A15 chip like the iPhone 13. In an April...
Apple Watch Edition models are beginning to sell out just weeks before the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup is expected to be announced.
Several of the high-end Apple Watch Series 7 models with titanium casings are listed as "currently unavailable" on Apple's online store in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and select other countries. In the United States, availability of 41mm...
Android-based smartphone company OnePlus today announced the launch of its newest device, the OnePlus 10T, which we were able to check out ahead of time. The OnePlus 10T, priced starting at $649, boasts upgraded camera technology, so we thought we'd pit it against the iPhone 13 Pro Max to see just how it measures up.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The OnePlus 10T...
As expected, Apple today updated its vintage products list with eight more MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac models released in 2015 and 2016.
Notably, the first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar are now classified as vintage. Apple introduced the Touch Bar in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro. Apple has since removed the Touch Bar from higher-end...
Amazon has the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 down to $279.99, from an original price of $399.00. The only color available at this price is the Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
At $119 off, today's sale on Amazon is a ...
Apple's forthcoming iPhone 14 base model will start at $799, the same entry price as last year's 6.1-inch iPhone 13, according to a new rumor coming out of East Asia.
According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, Apple will not increase the price of its upcoming entry-level flagship device in order to boost sales and offset declining demand amid the global...