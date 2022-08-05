Best Apple Deals of the Week: Steep Discounts Hit Apple TV 4K and iPad While Back to School Sales Arrive

Although not a particularly busy week for Apple deals, we continued to track ongoing solid sales on a few Apple products, including the Apple TV 4K and 10.2-inch iPad. Additionally, if you're shopping for back to school, don't forget to visit our guide for the best back to school Apple accessory deals.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple TV 4K

What's the deal? Take $59 off Apple TV 4K

Take $59 off Apple TV 4K Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The week kicked off with a solid deal on the 32GB Apple TV 4K, available for $119.99 on Amazon, down from $179.00. Later in the week, Amazon doubled down on the Apple TV 4K deals by introducing a sale on the 64GB model, on sale for $139.99, down from $199.00.



iPad

What's the deal? Take up to $80 off iPad

Take up to $80 off iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Mirroring the Apple TV 4K deals, in the beginning of the week we tracked a deal on the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00 on Amazon, down from $329.00. Then, later in the week Amazon decided to introduce an all-time low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi model as well, available for $399.00, down from $479.00.



AirPods Max

What's the deal? Take $99 off AirPods Max

Take $99 off AirPods Max Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

You can get three colors of the AirPods Max for $449.99 on Amazon, down from $549.00, and you won't see the deal price until you reach the checkout screen with these sales.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.