Deals: Apple TV 4K Available for $119.99 on Amazon ($59 Off)
Amazon has further discounted the 32GB Apple TV 4K this week, now available for $119.99, down from $179.00. This is just about $10 higher than the all-time low price on the Apple TV 4K that we tracked during Prime Day.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Delivery estimates for the Apple TV 4K right now on Amazon are slightly delayed, with the current free Prime delivery option set for August 14. Although this is a few weeks away, you can lock in the deal price today to guarantee the sale ahead of the delivery date in August.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Popular Stories
We're probably about six weeks away from the unveiling of the iPhone 14 lineup and Apple is continuing to polish the iOS 16 update that will be released alongside the new hardware, so we're seeing a number of tweaks as it moves through the beta testing period.
This week also saw some rumors about the rugged "Apple Watch Pro" planned for launch later this year, as well as some of the...
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public. Today's beta comes a little over two weeks after the first public beta, and it corresponds with the fourth developer beta.
Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can download the second iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 ...
VMware this week announced that its latest VMware Fusion update brings Windows 11 support to both Intel and Apple silicon Macs. Available as a free tech preview, the 2H22 version of Fusion will finally allow Apple silicon Mac users to download and use Windows on their machines through virtualization.
Features include Windows 11 support with 2D GFX and networking, VMtools installation for...
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of iOS 16 to developers for testing. The latest beta contains a handful of new features and changes involving the Messages app, Home app, Mail app, Lock Screen notifications, CarPlay, and more.
Subscribe to MacRumors on YouTube iOS 16 is currently in beta for developers and members of Apple's free public beta testing program, and the software update will be...
Following the launch of iOS 15.6 last Wednesday, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.5, the previously available version that came out in mid-May. Since iOS 15.5 is no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to that version of iOS after installing iOS 15.6.
Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers...
A new detail found in the iOS 16 beta could be the latest indication that Apple is indeed planning to bring always-on display functionality to the upcoming high-end iPhones.
As discovered by 9to5Mac, the latest iOS 16 beta adds a new "Sleep" state to the default wallpapers found in iOS 16. The new "Sleep" mode is a version of the wallpaper that is darker and more tinted, better suited to be...
Top Rated Comments