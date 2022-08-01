Deals: Apple TV 4K Available for $119.99 on Amazon ($59 Off)

Amazon has further discounted the 32GB Apple TV 4K this week, now available for $119.99, down from $179.00. This is just about $10 higher than the all-time low price on the Apple TV 4K that we tracked during Prime Day.

Apple TV Deals 22 Feature Multi0006Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Delivery estimates for the Apple TV 4K right now on Amazon are slightly delayed, with the current free Prime delivery option set for August 14. Although this is a few weeks away, you can lock in the deal price today to guarantee the sale ahead of the delivery date in August.

$59 OFF
32GB Apple TV 4K for $119.99

Top Rated Comments

jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
39 minutes ago at 06:39 am
Might be time to grab one of these to replace my ATV3!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gumbyhw Avatar
gumbyhw
31 minutes ago at 06:47 am
Why would anyone ever purchase the larger RAM AppleTV? It's a streaming device.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
realeric Avatar
realeric
19 minutes ago at 07:00 am
Jump in now and cry after several months when Apple release a new 6th gen AppleTV ???
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
