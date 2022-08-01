Deals: Apple TV 4K Available for $119.99 on Amazon ($59 Off)

Amazon has further discounted the 32GB Apple TV 4K this week, now available for $119.99, down from $179.00. This is just about $10 higher than the all-time low price on the Apple TV 4K that we tracked during Prime Day.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Delivery estimates for the Apple TV 4K right now on Amazon are slightly delayed, with the current free Prime delivery option set for August 14. Although this is a few weeks away, you can lock in the deal price today to guarantee the sale ahead of the delivery date in August.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.