Deals: Get the 10.2-Inch iPad for Record Low Price of $299 ($30 Off)
Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad has returned to its all-time low price of $299.00 on Amazon this week, down from $329.00. Both the Silver and Space Gray colors are in stock at this price, with delivery estimates set for as soon as August 3.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is a match of the record low price we previously tracked on the 10.2-inch iPad, and right now only Amazon has the sale. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad on sale, available for $429.00, down from $479.00.
For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
Popular Stories
We're probably about six weeks away from the unveiling of the iPhone 14 lineup and Apple is continuing to polish the iOS 16 update that will be released alongside the new hardware, so we're seeing a number of tweaks as it moves through the beta testing period.
This week also saw some rumors about the rugged "Apple Watch Pro" planned for launch later this year, as well as some of the...
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public. Today's beta comes a little over two weeks after the first public beta, and it corresponds with the fourth developer beta.
Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can download the second iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 ...
VMware this week announced that its latest VMware Fusion update brings Windows 11 support to both Intel and Apple silicon Macs. Available as a free tech preview, the 2H22 version of Fusion will finally allow Apple silicon Mac users to download and use Windows on their machines through virtualization.
Features include Windows 11 support with 2D GFX and networking, VMtools installation for...
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of iOS 16 to developers for testing. The latest beta contains a handful of new features and changes involving the Messages app, Home app, Mail app, Lock Screen notifications, CarPlay, and more.
Subscribe to MacRumors on YouTube iOS 16 is currently in beta for developers and members of Apple's free public beta testing program, and the software update will be...
Following the launch of iOS 15.6 last Wednesday, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.5, the previously available version that came out in mid-May. Since iOS 15.5 is no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to that version of iOS after installing iOS 15.6.
Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers...
A new detail found in the iOS 16 beta could be the latest indication that Apple is indeed planning to bring always-on display functionality to the upcoming high-end iPhones.
As discovered by 9to5Mac, the latest iOS 16 beta adds a new "Sleep" state to the default wallpapers found in iOS 16. The new "Sleep" mode is a version of the wallpaper that is darker and more tinted, better suited to be...
Top Rated Comments