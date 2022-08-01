Deals: Get the 10.2-Inch iPad for Record Low Price of $299 ($30 Off)

Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad has returned to its all-time low price of $299.00 on Amazon this week, down from $329.00. Both the Silver and Space Gray colors are in stock at this price, with delivery estimates set for as soon as August 3.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is a match of the record low price we previously tracked on the 10.2-inch iPad, and right now only Amazon has the sale. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad on sale, available for $429.00, down from $479.00.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.