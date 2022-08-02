The Best Back to School Apple Accessory Deals From AT&T, ZAGG, and More

Now that we're in August, back to school season has arrived for many students. In order to prepare for a return to school, we've collected all of the best back to school sales from Apple-related accessory companies like Brydge, ZAGG, Pad & Quill, and more, as well as plenty of discounts on Apple products like the iPhone 13 at AT&T.

ZAGG

ZAGG and Mophie are offering 25 percent in savings this back to school season, with the chance to get discounts on portable batteries, keyboards, cables, and more. This sale doesn't require a coupon code and you can get 25 percent off up to three products, excluding items that have already been discounted.

This sale covers a wide range of products, including Mophie's MagSafe-compatible 3-in-1 travel charger, Snap+ PowerStation Stand, and more products including screen protectors, device sanitizers, cases, and keyboards.



Adobe

Adobe Creative Cloud is being marked down by over 60 percent for students and teachers this month, available for $19.99/month, down from $54.99/month. You can also opt for the annual plan at $239.88/year, down from $599.88/year.

This sale is only for the first year of Adobe Creative Cloud, and at the end of that year the subscription will return to the traditional price tag unless you cancel. Eligible students are required to be 13 years or older.



AT&T

AT&T has quite a few back to school promotions happening right now, including the iPhone 13 family of devices for up to $700 off with eligible trade-in this month. This deal is applicable to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro smartphones.

You can also get the iPhone 12 mini for 50 percent off, and there's a BOGO deal on Apple Watch and Apple Watch SE models. Lastly, AT&T is offering up to 25 percent off select Belkin accessories for back to school.



Brydge

You can get up to 40 percent off Brydge keyboards and other accessories this week, including products compatible with iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Pro. Brydge's sale prices have been applied automatically and do not require a coupon code, and the retailer offers free shipping on orders shipping to the contiguous United States that reach or exceed $75.



Aukey

Aukey has 30 percent off back to school essentials in its sale this week, including markdowns on USB-C chargers, earphones, portable batteries, keyboards, desks, and more. Aukey's sale will last through August 4 and the company offers free shipping for orders over $25.

Belkin

At Belkin you can take 15 percent off select chargers, cables, and routers with the code BTS2022. Belkin's sale includes the company's BOOST CHARGE wireless charging pads, surge protectors, USB-C cables, and MagSafe-compatible car mounts.



Other Sales

Adorama - Save on back to school tech and gear.

Best Buy - Save on tablets, TVs, monitors, and more.

JBL - Save on Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more.

Nomad - Save on iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and more in Nomad's Outlet Sale.

Office Depot - Save up to 60% on back to school essentials.

OtterBox - Save 20% on gaming gear.

Pad & Quill - Save 20% on all leather bags.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.