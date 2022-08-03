Deals: AirPods Max on Sale for $449.99 on Amazon ($99 Off)

It's been a few weeks since we last saw a notable discount on the AirPods Max, which happened during Prime Day, but today Amazon has the headphones for $449.99, down from $549.00. This is still one of the best deals we've seen in 2022 on the AirPods Max, and overall it's a second-best price.

Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray are available at $449.99, and you won't see this deal price until you reach the checkout screen and an automatic coupon worth $29.01 is applied to your order. Only Amazon has the headphones at this price, and all three colors being marked down are in stock and ready to ship.

If you're shopping for other AirPods models, you can also get the AirPods 2 for $99.99 and the AirPods Pro for $179.99. All of these sales are available on Amazon today. We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.