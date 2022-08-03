Deals: AirPods Max on Sale for $449.99 on Amazon ($99 Off)

by

It's been a few weeks since we last saw a notable discount on the AirPods Max, which happened during Prime Day, but today Amazon has the headphones for $449.99, down from $549.00. This is still one of the best deals we've seen in 2022 on the AirPods Max, and overall it's a second-best price.

AirPods Max Deal Feature BlueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray are available at $449.99, and you won't see this deal price until you reach the checkout screen and an automatic coupon worth $29.01 is applied to your order. Only Amazon has the headphones at this price, and all three colors being marked down are in stock and ready to ship.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$99 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.99

If you're shopping for other AirPods models, you can also get the AirPods 2 for $99.99 and the AirPods Pro for $179.99. All of these sales are available on Amazon today. We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

Ifti Avatar
Ifti
2 hours ago at 06:29 am
Max still too expensive IMO, even with the 'discounted' price.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
2 hours ago at 06:44 am
If the price of an unwanted product drops in the woods does it make a sound?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coachgq Avatar
coachgq
2 hours ago at 06:42 am
Can't do it. Especially if they can't do lossless playback. Just crazy for that cost.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BrownyQ Avatar
BrownyQ
1 hour ago at 06:47 am
Still too pricey for me. Would have to cut it another 50% to be enticing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
VulchR Avatar
VulchR
1 hour ago at 06:48 am
Sounds great! I'll just sell a kidney.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KontryBoy706 Avatar
KontryBoy706
1 hour ago at 07:01 am
STILL too much. No reason these should cost more than the Sony XM5’s. It’s still more even at a discounted price. No thanks…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

top stories 30jul2022

Top Stories: iOS 16 Beta 4, 'Apple Watch Pro' Rumors, and More

Saturday July 30, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
We're probably about six weeks away from the unveiling of the iPhone 14 lineup and Apple is continuing to polish the iOS 16 update that will be released alongside the new hardware, so we're seeing a number of tweaks as it moves through the beta testing period. This week also saw some rumors about the rugged "Apple Watch Pro" planned for launch later this year, as well as some of the...
Read Full Article13 comments
iPhone 14 vs 14 Pro Feature

iPhone 14 Still to Boast Performance Improvement Despite Sticking With A15 Chip

Monday August 1, 2022 5:52 am PDT by
The standard iPhone 14 models will still have better performance than the iPhone 13, despite containing the same A15 Bionic chip, according to leaker "ShrimpApplePro." In March, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature the A16 chip, with the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models to be equipped with the A15 chip like the iPhone 13. In an April...
Read Full Article202 comments
netgear nighthawk raxe300

Intel to Introduce Wi-Fi 7 in 2024 as Apple Plans Imminent Move to Wi-Fi 6E

Monday August 1, 2022 7:54 am PDT by
Intel is planning to install its next-generation Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) technology in devices by 2024, ETNews reports. Wi-Fi 7 is the successor to Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), bringing two times faster data processing speeds of 5.8 Gbps and more stable 6 GHz bandwidth stability, as well as support for up to 36 Gbps when working with data. Intel plans to expand its Wi-Fi 7 development efforts ahead of...
Read Full Article179 comments
apple store down

Apple's Online Store is Currently Down in Some Countries [Updated]

Sunday July 31, 2022 8:57 pm PDT by
Apple's online store is currently down in some countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and more. The downtime is not worldwide, with the store still operational in some other countries. "We're making updates to the Apple Store," the store page says, as usual when there is downtime. Apple advises customers to "check back...
Read Full Article110 comments
Touch Bar 13 Inch MacBook Pro

Apple Adds Eight More Macs to Vintage Products List

Monday August 1, 2022 5:52 pm PDT by
As expected, Apple today updated its vintage products list with eight more MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac models released in 2015 and 2016. Notably, the first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar are now classified as vintage. Apple introduced the Touch Bar in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro. Apple has since removed the Touch Bar from higher-end...
Read Full Article111 comments
vmware fusion windows

VMware Fusion Tech Preview Brings Windows 11 to Apple Silicon Macs

Friday July 29, 2022 12:21 pm PDT by
VMware this week announced that its latest VMware Fusion update brings Windows 11 support to both Intel and Apple silicon Macs. Available as a free tech preview, the 2H22 version of Fusion will finally allow Apple silicon Mac users to download and use Windows on their machines through virtualization. Features include Windows 11 support with 2D GFX and networking, VMtools installation for...
Read Full Article198 comments
apple tv 4k green

Apple Expands Apple TV Gift Card Offer to More Countries

Monday August 1, 2022 12:29 am PDT by
Apple has expanded a previously U.S. exclusive Apple TV gift card offer to more countries worldwide, offering customers a gift card alongside the purchase of an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD. The original offer was launched for U.S. customers last month, giving buyers a $50 gift card with the purchase of an Apple TV. Following the Apple Store going down in several countries, Apple has...
Read Full Article31 comments