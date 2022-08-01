Intel to Introduce Wi-Fi 7 in 2024 as Apple Plans Imminent Move to Wi-Fi 6E

by

Intel is planning to install its next-generation Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) technology in devices by 2024, ETNews reports.

netgear nighthawk raxe300
Wi-Fi 7 is the successor to Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), bringing two times faster data processing speeds of 5.8 Gbps and more stable 6 GHz bandwidth stability, as well as support for up to 36 Gbps when working with data. Intel plans to expand its Wi-Fi 7 development efforts ahead of its introduction to the market in 2024 and intends to apply its technology predominantly in laptops before expanding to other devices.

"We are currently developing Intel's Wi-Fi '802.11be' in order to obtain the 'Wi-Fi Alliance' certification, and it will be installed in PC products such as laptops by 2024. We expect it to appear in major markets in 2025," Eric McLaughlin, vice president of Intel's wireless solutions division, said at a recent press conference in Asia.

"Wi-Fi 7 almost doubles the frequency bandwidth of 802.11ax (170 MHz) to 320 MHz and doubles the speed of Wi-Fi. Since there is more than a year left before the release of 802.11be, there is still a chance that we could improve the processing speed even further," he added.

Meanwhile, Apple is on the cusp of transitioning its devices to Wi-Fi 6E. While it was heavily rumored to debut with the iPhone 13 lineup last year, Apple has yet to release any devices with support for Wi-Fi 6E. That is expected to change this year starting with the iPhone 14.

Apple's long-rumored mixed-reality headset is also expected to feature Wi-Fi 6E. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that head-mounted display devices in 2022, 2023, and 2024 will offer Wi-Fi 6/6E, Wi-Fi 6E/7, and Wi-Fi 7, respectively, but it is unclear if this information was related to Apple's product roadmap specifically.

Wi-Fi 6E offers the features and capabilities of Wi-Fi 6, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates, extended into the 6 GHz band for processing speeds of 2.4 Gbps. The additional spectrum provides more airspace beyond existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, resulting in increased bandwidth and less interference.

Last year, the FCC adopted rules that make 1,200 MHz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band available for unlicensed use in the United States, paving the way for the introduction of new devices with Wi-Fi 6E support.

Along with Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom, and MediaTek are also preparing to release Wi-Fi 7-based products.

Tags: Intel, etnews.com, WiFi 6E

Top Rated Comments

hcherry Avatar
hcherry
33 minutes ago at 07:58 am
Is it just me, or are the sizes/shapes of these routers getting a tad out of hand?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andrew73875 Avatar
Andrew73875
34 minutes ago at 07:57 am
It's time for Apple to release new AirPorts with WiFi 7 support ?


Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
singularity0993 Avatar
singularity0993
32 minutes ago at 07:59 am
I choose ethernet. Always superior stability & speed.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andrew73875 Avatar
Andrew73875
25 minutes ago at 08:06 am

Yeah, lol, the design looks like Darth Vader’s golf cart.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jimmirehman Avatar
jimmirehman
20 minutes ago at 08:10 am

It's time for Apple to release new AirPorts with WiFi 7 support ?



For the love of everything wireless, PLEASE APPLE step back into the router game!

Mesh Extreme unit
Mesh Express extenders
HomeKit hub
HomePod built in
Hey Siri
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RogerWilco Avatar
RogerWilco
31 minutes ago at 07:59 am

Is it just me, or are the sizes/shapes of these routers getting a tad out of hand?
Yeah, lol, the design looks like Darth Vader’s golf cart.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

top stories 30jul2022

Top Stories: iOS 16 Beta 4, 'Apple Watch Pro' Rumors, and More

Saturday July 30, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
We're probably about six weeks away from the unveiling of the iPhone 14 lineup and Apple is continuing to polish the iOS 16 update that will be released alongside the new hardware, so we're seeing a number of tweaks as it moves through the beta testing period. This week also saw some rumors about the rugged "Apple Watch Pro" planned for launch later this year, as well as some of the...
Read Full Article12 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature2

Apple Seeds Second Public Betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

Thursday July 28, 2022 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public. Today's beta comes a little over two weeks after the first public beta, and it corresponds with the fourth developer beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can download the second iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 ...
Read Full Article74 comments
vmware fusion windows

VMware Fusion Tech Preview Brings Windows 11 to Apple Silicon Macs

Friday July 29, 2022 12:21 pm PDT by
VMware this week announced that its latest VMware Fusion update brings Windows 11 support to both Intel and Apple silicon Macs. Available as a free tech preview, the 2H22 version of Fusion will finally allow Apple silicon Mac users to download and use Windows on their machines through virtualization. Features include Windows 11 support with 2D GFX and networking, VMtools installation for...
Read Full Article173 comments
iPhone 13 Editable Messages Feature

Everything New in iOS 16 Beta 4 For Lock Screen, iMessage, CarPlay, and More

Wednesday July 27, 2022 3:24 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of iOS 16 to developers for testing. The latest beta contains a handful of new features and changes involving the Messages app, Home app, Mail app, Lock Screen notifications, CarPlay, and more. Subscribe to MacRumors on YouTube iOS 16 is currently in beta for developers and members of Apple's free public beta testing program, and the software update will be...
Read Full Article77 comments
iOS 15

Apple Stops Signing iOS 15.5 Following iOS 15.6 Release, Downgrading No Longer Possible

Thursday July 28, 2022 3:00 am PDT by
Following the launch of iOS 15.6 last Wednesday, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.5, the previously available version that came out in mid-May. Since iOS 15.5 is no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to that version of iOS after installing iOS 15.6. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers...
Read Full Article4 comments
iPhone 13 Always On Feature

Latest iOS 16 Beta Further Suggests Always-On Display Coming to iPhone 14 Pro

Friday July 29, 2022 4:10 am PDT by
A new detail found in the iOS 16 beta could be the latest indication that Apple is indeed planning to bring always-on display functionality to the upcoming high-end iPhones. As discovered by 9to5Mac, the latest iOS 16 beta adds a new "Sleep" state to the default wallpapers found in iOS 16. The new "Sleep" mode is a version of the wallpaper that is darker and more tinted, better suited to be...
Read Full Article88 comments