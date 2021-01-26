iPhone 13 Models Again Rumored to Support Faster Wi-Fi 6E

Apple plans to release its first iPhones with Wi-Fi 6E support in 2021, according to Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley.



In a research note shared with MacRumors today, the analysts wrote that investor sentiment surrounding Apple supplier Skyworks has become "too negative" given that the semiconductor company will apparently be supplying various components for this year's "iPhone 13" models, including Wi-Fi 6E power amplifiers.

The analysts said chipmaker Broadcom also stands to benefit from both Apple and Samsung adopting Wi-Fi 6E this year. Earlier this month, Samsung introduced its new Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone with Wi-Fi 6E support based on a Broadcom chip.

This more concrete information comes after the Barclays analysts said iPhone 13 models "may" support Wi-Fi 6E last month.

Wi-Fi 6E offers the features and capabilities of Wi-Fi 6, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates, extended into the 6 GHz band. The additional spectrum will provide a lot more airspace beyond existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, resulting in increased bandwidth and less interference for devices that support Wi-Fi 6E.

Earlier this year, the FCC adopted rules that make 1,200 MHz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band available for unlicensed use in the United States, paving the way for the rollout of devices supporting Wi-Fi 6E in the country.

Both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 lineups support the standard, non-6 GHz version of Wi-Fi 6, as does the second-generation iPhone SE.

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 13 lineup in September.