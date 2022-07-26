Apple Had M1 Mac Pro Ready to Ship Months Ago, Mac Mini Redesign Unlikely

Apple had a Mac Pro featuring the M1 Apple silicon chip ready to ship and launch to customers "months ago," but has ultimately decided to wait for the "M2 Extreme" ‌Mac Pro‌ later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed.



In an interview with YouTuber Max Tech, Gurman said that Apple likely held off on the ‌M1‌ ‌Mac Pro‌ to wait for the more high-end and powerful version with the "‌M2‌ Extreme" chip set to launch later this year. Gurman predicts that a preview of the high-end Apple silicon ‌Mac Pro‌ will happen later this year with a launch in early 2023. Gurman notes Apple had originally planned to announce the ‌Mac Pro‌ during this year's WWDC but those plans obviously did not pan out.

In the interview, Gurman also said he does not expect the Mac mini, which previous rumors have indicated could get a facelift, will be redesigned. Gurman points out the similarities between the ‌Mac mini‌ and the Mac Studio, saying a refreshed ‌Mac mini‌ will simply be a spec bump to the ‌M2‌ chip.