iCloud Passwords for Windows Gains 2FA Code Generator

The iCloud Keychain password manager in Apple's ‌iCloud‌ for Windows app now supports two-factor authentication codes, according to user reports posted on Reddit.



Two-factor authentication, or 2FA, acts as an additional layer of security for online accounts, by requesting a code generated by a password manager when the account owner logs in.

Apple includes support for the generation of 2FA codes in ‌iCloud‌ Keychain in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, thereby avoiding the need for a third-party two-factor authentication app. Now it appears that Apple has brought parity to the password manager that is included in its ‌iCloud‌ for Windows utility by including a 2FA generator, according to Redditors.

Apple debuted the ‌iCloud‌ Keychain password manager app last August, allowing Windows users to access their ‌iCloud‌ Keychain passwords for cross-device functionality. Apple in November also added an option to let uses generate strong passwords in ‌iCloud‌ for Windows.

With the password management option, those who are running Windows can access their ‌‌iCloud‌‌ Keychain passwords and can add, edit, copy and paste, delete, and look up usernames or passwords.

‌‌iCloud‌‌ password extensions for Microsoft Edge and Windows Chrome work in tandem with the password feature, letting ‌‌iCloud‌‌ passwords be autofilled on a Windows machine just like in Safari. ‌‌iCloud‌‌ for Windows Passwords is part of ‌‌iCloud‌‌ for Windows, and Windows users can download it from the Microsoft Store.

(Via 9to5Mac.)