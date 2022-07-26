iCloud Passwords for Windows Gains 2FA Code Generator

by

The iCloud Keychain password manager in Apple's ‌iCloud‌ for Windows app now supports two-factor authentication codes, according to user reports posted on Reddit.

icloud windows strong password
Two-factor authentication, or 2FA, acts as an additional layer of security for online accounts, by requesting a code generated by a password manager when the account owner logs in.

Apple includes support for the generation of 2FA codes in ‌iCloud‌ Keychain in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, thereby avoiding the need for a third-party two-factor authentication app. Now it appears that Apple has brought parity to the password manager that is included in its ‌iCloud‌ for Windows utility by including a 2FA generator, according to Redditors.

Apple debuted the ‌iCloud‌ Keychain password manager app last August, allowing Windows users to access their ‌iCloud‌ Keychain passwords for cross-device functionality. Apple in November also added an option to let uses generate strong passwords in ‌iCloud‌ for Windows.

With the password management option, those who are running Windows can access their ‌‌iCloud‌‌ Keychain passwords and can add, edit, copy and paste, delete, and look up usernames or passwords.

‌‌iCloud‌‌ password extensions for Microsoft Edge and Windows Chrome work in tandem with the password feature, letting ‌‌iCloud‌‌ passwords be autofilled on a Windows machine just like in Safari. ‌‌iCloud‌‌ for Windows Passwords is part of ‌‌iCloud‌‌ for Windows, and Windows users can download it from the Microsoft Store.

(Via 9to5Mac.)

Tags: iCloud Keychain, Two-Factor Authentication, iCloud for Windows

Top Rated Comments

n0va Avatar
n0va
2 hours ago at 04:55 am
Would’ve killed for this 3 years ago haha

Cool to see they finally let us use 2FA on windows though
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
14 minutes ago at 06:47 am
It doesn't make security sense to have your TOTP codes ('https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time-based_one-time_password') in the same password manager as your passwords. The purpose of the TOTP is to have a separate factor - putting it in the same manager that handles your passwords nullifies that if your manager is compromised.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
grjj Avatar
grjj
2 hours ago at 05:14 am
but the story image isn't the code generator window, it's the "manually add a password to keychain" window.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple watch series 7 mystery

Gurman: Apple Watch 'Pro' to Offer First True Redesign Since Series 4, but No Flat Sides

Sunday July 24, 2022 6:13 am PDT by
The upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that this year's high-end Apple Watch model will be "a good bit bigger" than the current Apple Watch...
Read Full Article195 comments
airpods pro in case

AirPods Pro Now 1,000 Days Old: What to Expect From Next Model

Sunday July 24, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
The AirPods Pro launched 1,000 days ago today and are the oldest current-generation Apple device still on sale. Apple announced the AirPods Pro on Monday, October 28, 2019. The earbuds went on sale immediately and orders started arriving to customers on Thursday, October 31. Apple went on to release the AirPods Max in December 2020 and the third-generation AirPods in October 2021. After...
Read Full Article123 comments
apple watch series 7 titanium

Titanium Apple Watch 'Pro' Could Signal the End of Apple Watch Edition

Monday July 25, 2022 8:30 am PDT by
The larger Apple Watch Series 8 model expected to arrive later this year is rumored to feature a titanium casing, raising questions about the future of the Apple Watch Edition. Yesterday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the new, larger Apple Watch model scheduled to launch this year will feature a casing made of "a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged." Apple ...
Read Full Article124 comments
maxresdefault

Video Comparison: M1 MacBook Air vs. M2 MacBook Air

Friday July 22, 2022 1:08 pm PDT by
Apple last week launched a redesigned version of the MacBook Air that's equipped with a next-generation M2 chip. If you own the original M1 MacBook Air and have been thinking about upgrading, or if you're simply new to the MacBook Air and are trying to choose between the two machines, we've done a hands-on comparison video pitting the M2 MacBook Air against the prior-generation M1 MacBook Air. ...
Read Full Article138 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

Apple Continues to Diversify Suppliers Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch

Friday July 22, 2022 3:04 am PDT by
Apple has added to its list of suppliers for the iPhone 14 series in a bid to avoid potential supply chain shortages when mass production of the devices begins, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a series of tweets, Kuo said components from SG Micro have passed quality certification for the high-end iPhone 14 models, meaning the Chinese company has been greenlighted to supply components...
Read Full Article27 comments
Apple 2022 Sales Tax Holidays

Apple Lists Products Eligible for Upcoming Sales Tax Holidays in Nine U.S. States

Sunday July 24, 2022 5:19 pm PDT by
Apple has detailed which of its products are eligible for upcoming sales tax holidays in select U.S. states, including Arkansas, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Sales tax holidays provide a limited-time opportunity to purchase select Apple products online or in store without paying sales tax. Eligible products and price...
Read Full Article32 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side by Side Black

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Have 6GB of Faster RAM

Monday July 25, 2022 2:43 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both feature 6GB of RAM and a newer and faster type of memory, according to a report today from DigiTimes. iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser The report claims that the high-end models of the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. Current ...
Read Full Article107 comments