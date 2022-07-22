Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop All-Time Low Prices on iPad Air, iPad Mini, and MacBook Pro

We tracked a few solid deals this week, including all-time low prices on the iPad mini 6, 2021 MacBook Pro, and iPad Air. You'll find these deals, plus a last-minute chance to get 25 percent off Adobe Creative Cloud, all still available to purchase below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods 3

Although Prime Day low prices on the AirPods lineup have expired, Amazon and B&H Photo still have a solid second-best price on the new AirPods 3. You can get this model of AirPods for $159.99, down from $179.00, with better delivery estimates found at B&H Photo this week.



iPad mini 6

This week, Amazon introduced a new all-time low price on the cellular models of the iPad mini 6, with the 64GB cellular iPad mini available for $549.99, down from $649.00. This one is still available in three colors today.



iPad Air

On Wednesday we shared a deal on the 2022 iPad Air models, and now we're tracking an even better sale on the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet in Blue. It's available for $549.00, down from $599.00, and in stock right now on Amazon.



13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro

Expercom restocked the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro this week, offering discounts on a few models as well. The 256GB is available for $1,234.05, down from $1,299.00. You can also get the 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,424.05, down from $1,499.00.



14-inch/16-inch MacBook Pro

Numerous models of the 2021 MacBook Pro hit new all-time low prices on Amazon this week, with as much as $300 off these notebooks. You can get the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro/1TB) for $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00; the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro/512GB) for $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00; and the 16-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro/1TB) for $2,399.00, down from $2,699.00.



Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe is offering 25 percent off the first year of its Creative Cloud All Apps plan for new subscribers, dropping the monthly cost of the service to $39.99, down from $54.99. This sale will end this Sunday, July 24, so be sure to check out Adobe's website if you're interested.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.