Deals: AirPods 3 Available for $159.99 at Amazon and B&H Photo ($19 Off)

Today we're tracking a deal on Apple's AirPods 3, available at both Amazon and B&H Photo. At these retailers, the headphones have dropped to $159.99, down from $179.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

On Amazon, shipping is delayed by about two weeks, and stock on the AirPods 3 has been fairly low ever since Prime Day. If you need the headphones faster, B&H Photo is offering free expedited shipping with delivery available for this week for most locations in the United States.

We've seen the AirPods 3 at a lower price previously this year, most recently during a brief sale for Prime Day, but that sale disappeared quickly and stock has been low ever since. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.