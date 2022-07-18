Deals: Get Apple's Cellular iPad Mini 6 for All-Time Low Price of $549.99 ($99 Off)

by

Amazon today has a rare deal on a cellular model of Apple's iPad mini 6, knocking the price of the 64GB Cellular tablet to $549.99, down from $649.00. In addition, one color of the 256GB Cellular iPad mini 6 has been discounted to $699.99, down from $799.00.

For the 64GB Cellular iPad mini 6, all four colors are on sale at this price, which is an all-time low sale on this tablet. All models are in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today, with delivery as soon as July 21 for a few colors.

64GB Cellular iPad mini 6 for $549.99

The price on the 256GB Cellular iPad mini 6 is a second-best price, but it's only about $10 higher than the previous all-time low price. Only Pink is available for this deal on Amazon.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Cromulent Avatar
Cromulent
39 minutes ago at 06:36 am
Not bad, but I've never been in a position where I needed mobile data on my iPad. Since I always have my iPhone with me, I use that as a personal hotspot.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
