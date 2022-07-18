Deals: Get Apple's Cellular iPad Mini 6 for All-Time Low Price of $549.99 ($99 Off)

Amazon today has a rare deal on a cellular model of Apple's iPad mini 6, knocking the price of the 64GB Cellular tablet to $549.99, down from $649.00. In addition, one color of the 256GB Cellular iPad mini 6 has been discounted to $699.99, down from $799.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon.

For the 64GB Cellular iPad mini 6, all four colors are on sale at this price, which is an all-time low sale on this tablet. All models are in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today, with delivery as soon as July 21 for a few colors.

The price on the 256GB Cellular iPad mini 6 is a second-best price, but it's only about $10 higher than the previous all-time low price. Only Pink is available for this deal on Amazon.

