Deals: Get the 2022 iPad Air for $559 on Amazon ($40 Off)

Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air (2022) is down to $559.00 in three colors on Amazon, from $599.00. This deal has been applied automatically and does not require a coupon code of any kind.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is available in Pink, Purple, and Space Gray at this price; the other two colors are slightly higher at $569.99. Compared to previous sales, the $559.00 price tag is a second-best price on the 2022 iPad Air, and each model is in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today, with a delivery estimate of July 23.

Apple updated the iPad Air lineup this past March, with the M1 chip, new color options, Touch ID, and a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.