Deals: Shop Expercom's Sale on the 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro
Expercom has restocked Apple's 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, allowing shoppers a chance to get a few configurations at a discount. This version of the MacBook Pro was introduced at WWDC last month.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 256GB model, Expercom has this 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,234.05, down from $1,299.00. You can also get the 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,424.05, down from $1,499.00.
Expercom also has a few custom configuration variants of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro at a discount, with the option of boosting memory up to 16GB and 24GB options. Additionally, there's a high-end 2TB model on sale for $1,994.05, down from $2,099.00.
Expercom is the only retailer online to currently offer any markdown on these notebooks. Most of the MacBook Pro models are in stock and ready to ship within three to seven business days. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
Top Rated Comments
I cannot and I will not.