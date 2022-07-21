Deals: New Record Low Prices Arrive for 2021 MacBook Pros (Up to $300 Off)

by

New all-time low prices have hit Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro lineup on Amazon today, including deals on both the 14-inch and 16-inch models.

14-inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro/1TB), this model has dropped to $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00. This is a new record low price on this version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and it's available in Silver and Space Gray.

14 inch macbook pro deal blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

$300 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,199.00

Although the lower-end 512GB model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro was on sale at an all-time low price earlier today, it appears stock has dwindled on Amazon. We recommend keeping an eye on the notebook, however, because it may reappear sometime. When it was available, it was priced at $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00.

$250 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,749.00

16-inch MacBook Pro

Moving to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, we're tracking an all-time low price on the 10-Core M1 Pro/512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro, priced at $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00. This one is available in both colors, with Space Gray running low on stock as of writing.

16 inch macbook pro deal blue

$300 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $2,199.00

On the higher end, the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,399.00, down from $2,699.00. At $300 off, this is another new best-ever price on the 2021 MacBook Pro.

$300 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,399.00

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

darngooddesign Avatar
darngooddesign
1 hour ago at 07:15 am

Never any sales for anything on Amazon Canada - not sure why. The dollar exchange is bad enough!

Give us a break Tim and Jeff!
Discounted MBPs or Universal Healthcare... you don't get both. ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coontown Avatar
coontown
2 hours ago at 06:29 am
Best Buy also has the $1749 price on the base 14" with immediate availability.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darngooddesign Avatar
darngooddesign
2 hours ago at 06:46 am

I hope there are deals like this for 2025 MacBook Pro when my time comes to upgrade.
Should be if you wait a while after they are released.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darngooddesign Avatar
darngooddesign
45 minutes ago at 07:31 am

The discount prices are pretty good. The only difference is whether it’s worth buying it from the Apple education store if you qualify. The sale price is actually $100 less than the education price right now, but the Apple Store is giving out $150 back to school gift cards. While not exactly a discount, it’s likely anyone buying a MBP will buy from Apple again, so technically it’s $50 less. I’m not sure which is the better deal. Probably the $100 price difference on Amazon because you usually end up spending much more than the gift card. :)

If you were looking to upgrade the Air with RAM and storage, this kind of deal could make one change one’s mind about the Air. $1749 isn’t that much more than the Air. For $450 more, you get both a 512GB upgrade to 1TB and a CPU/GPU upgrade.
Buying from the Apple Store gives more people access to 0% Interest financing and access to 3% cash back if you use the Apple Card, so that can balance out the slightly higher price.

But for many people either store is a good option.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

