Deals: New Record Low Prices Arrive for 2021 MacBook Pros (Up to $300 Off)

New all-time low prices have hit Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro lineup on Amazon today, including deals on both the 14-inch and 16-inch models.



14-inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro (10-Core M1 Pro/1TB), this model has dropped to $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00. This is a new record low price on this version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and it's available in Silver and Space Gray.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although the lower-end 512GB model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro was on sale at an all-time low price earlier today, it appears stock has dwindled on Amazon. We recommend keeping an eye on the notebook, however, because it may reappear sometime. When it was available, it was priced at $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00.

16-inch MacBook Pro

Moving to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, we're tracking an all-time low price on the 10-Core M1 Pro/512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro, priced at $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00. This one is available in both colors, with Space Gray running low on stock as of writing.

On the higher end, the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,399.00, down from $2,699.00. At $300 off, this is another new best-ever price on the 2021 MacBook Pro.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.