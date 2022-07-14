Ubiquiti Rolling Out HomeKit Support for AmpliFi Alien Router

Ubiquiti earlier this week announced that it is rolling out firmware version 3.7.0 for its AmpliFi Alien router, which delivers HomeKit support.



‌HomeKit‌ support allows the router to be managed from the Home app across Apple's platforms to adjust security settings for various ‌HomeKit‌ accessories installed in the home. The functionality serves to firewall ‌HomeKit‌ devices by allowing them to communicate only with other approved devices, helping secure potentially sensitive accessories such as cameras from unauthorized access.

Only a few brands such as Linksys and Eero have supported ‌HomeKit‌ on select routers so far, so Ubiquiti is a notable addition.

Ubiquiti says the firmware update is a staged automatic rollout, but instructions for manually updating to the latest version are linked in the announcement. Users will also need the latest version of the AmpliFi WiFi app for iPhone.

(Thanks, Scott!)