Eero 6 and Pro 6 Routers Gain HomeKit Support
Eero today released an iOS app update that includes new firmware for its Eero 6 and Pro 6 routers, introducing HomeKit support.
HomeKit support for the Eero 6 allows the routers to be managed through the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. In the Home app, there are options to define how routers are able to communicate within the home and via the internet.
With HomeKit integration, Eero 6 owners can opt to firewall off HomeKit accessories to prevent them from communicating with other WiFi devices on a home network and untrusted internet services, preventing hacking attempts and offering better security for connected home devices.
Prior Eero routers have included HomeKit integration, so today's update simply adds the functionality to the Eero 6 and Pro 6, which are Eero's WiFi 6 router options.
The Eero 6 and Pro 6 can be purchased from the Eero website starting at $129.
(Thanks, Varun!)
Top Rated Comments
Eero was really interesting to me until i found out amazon acquired them.
After all of the interactions that I had with eero team over the years as well as how transparent they are with community on eero Subreddit (both the CEO and main eero dev are active there) - I am very comfortable with staying with eero.
Also - yes, I have network traced and Pihole logged eero requests on the network because well - that is what I wanted to do. Eero 'calls home' only in the sense that it has a network hearbeat check and has to have a connection for network management (as network is managed via the app).
Now - I do not know how Google handles this in their WiFi setup, but I have no concerns with eero regarding this as of yet.