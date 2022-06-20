What to Expect From Apple Through July: iOS 16 Public Beta, New MacBook Air, Back to School Promotion, and More

While the summer months following WWDC are often a relatively quiet time of the year for Apple, there are still some notable items on the agenda through July. Below, we've rounded up six things to expect from Apple over the next six weeks or so.

Public Betas of iOS 16 and More

ios 16 lock screen feature
As part of WWDC 2022, Apple announced that public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and HomePod software version 16 will be released at some point in July, allowing members of Apple's free Beta Software Program to test out the software updates before they are released to all users later this year.

The first betas of each update are already available to developers enrolled in the Apple Developer Program, which costs $99 per year.

New MacBook Air Launch

M2 MacBook Air 2022 Feature0010
Apple said the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip will be available in July, but the company has yet to announce exactly when orders will begin. Pricing will start at $1,199 in the United States, and the MacBook Air with the M1 chip remains available for $999.

The new MacBook Air has been redesigned with a larger 13.6-inch display, a notch, flatter edges, and new Starlight and Midnight color options alongside Space Gray and Silver. The notebook also features MagSafe charging, an upgraded 1080p camera, and more.

Apple says the M2 chip has an 18% faster CPU, a 35% faster GPU, and a 40% faster Neural Engine compared to the M1 chip. With the M2 chip, the MacBook Air can now be configured with up to 24GB of unified memory, compared to a max of 16GB with the M1 chip. Like the previous model, the new MacBook Air can be configured with up to a 2TB SSD.

Back to School Promotion

apple back to school
Apple's annual Back to School promotion typically launches in June or July in the United States, Canada, and select other countries. Last year, the U.S. promotion began on June 17 and offered qualifying students and educators free second-generation AirPods with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad model, as well as 20% off AppleCare+ plans.

For 2022, it appears likely that Apple will once again offer free second-generation AirPods with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad model.

Apple's Third Quarter Earnings Call

Apple Logo Cash Feature Mint
Apple has yet to announce a date for its third quarter earnings results, but they are typically released in late July each year. As usual, the earnings report will be followed by a conference call where Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will discuss the financial results, and there's always a chance they reveal some interesting tidbits of information.

WWDC 2022 "Behind the Design" Interviews

WWDC 2022 Behind the Design
Starting June 27, Apple will be sharing a series of interviews with the creators of apps that won 2022 Apple Design Awards. "Go behind the design and learn about our winners' creative process, challenges, and how they brought their bold and distinctive ideas to life," says Apple. A full schedule of interviews is available on Apple's website.

Apple Camp

apple camp 2022
Apple Camp is returning to Apple Store locations around the world this summer, with sessions taking place each week from June 20 through August 31. The free program, designed for kids ages 8 to 12 and their guardians, will consist of two-hour sessions in stores and outdoors in which kids use products like the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to create their own digital comic book about protecting and celebrating the planet.

Parents and guardians can register for Apple Camp on Apple's website.

