2022 Apple Design Award Winners Include Procreate, Halide, Wylde Flowers, Odio, Slopes and More

Apple today announced the apps and games that are receiving a 2022 Apple Design Award for outstanding app design, innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement, with winners that include Procreate, Wylde Flowers, Halide, Odio, Slopes, and more.



Apps have won in a range of categories such as Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Innovation, with a full list of winners available below.



Inclusivity

Procreate

Wylde Flowers

Delight and Fun

(Not Boring) Habits

Overboard!

Interaction

Slopes

A Musical Story

Social Impact

Rebel Girls

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Visuals and Graphics

Halide Mark II

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways

Innovation

Odio

MARVEL Future Revolution

Links and additional information about each of the winning apps can be found in Apple's newsroom article. Winners will receive a physical award and hardware to help them continue to create apps and games.