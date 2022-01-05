Apple Offering Free AirPods With Purchase for Annual 'Back to University' Promo in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Brazil

Apple today launched its annual Back to University program in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Brazil, offering students and teachers free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad.



Eligible devices include the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, ‌iMac‌ Pro, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. Purchases come with free standard second-generation AirPods, but customers can upgrade to third-generation AirPods or AirPods Pro for an additional fee.

Mac and ‌iPad‌ models are available at discounted educational prices when purchasing through the educational stores for Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea. Apple also offers AppleCare+ protection plans at a 20 percent discount.

To get the free AirPods, customers will need to add an eligible Mac or ‌iPad‌ to their carts, where the option to add the AirPods (or upgrade) will come up during the checkout process.

Discounts are available for current and newly accepted university students, parents buying for students, and teachers and staff at all levels. Sign up and enrollment verification through UNiDays is required. Educational discounts will be available for a limited time both online and in Apple retail stores that are open at the current time.

The Back to University program that launches every January is identical to the Back to School promotion that launches in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Europe in the summer months, so expect similar deals when Back to School rolls around in those countries later in 2022.