Apple Offering Free AirPods With Purchase for Annual 'Back to University' Promo in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Brazil

Apple today launched its annual Back to University program in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Brazil, offering students and teachers free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad.

apple back to university
Eligible devices include the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, ‌iMac‌ Pro, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. Purchases come with free standard second-generation AirPods, but customers can upgrade to third-generation AirPods or AirPods Pro for an additional fee.

Mac and ‌iPad‌ models are available at discounted educational prices when purchasing through the educational stores for Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea. Apple also offers AppleCare+ protection plans at a 20 percent discount.

To get the free AirPods, customers will need to add an eligible Mac or ‌iPad‌ to their carts, where the option to add the AirPods (or upgrade) will come up during the checkout process.

Discounts are available for current and newly accepted university students, parents buying for students, and teachers and staff at all levels. Sign up and enrollment verification through UNiDays is required. Educational discounts will be available for a limited time both online and in Apple retail stores that are open at the current time.

The Back to University program that launches every January is identical to the Back to School promotion that launches in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Europe in the summer months, so expect similar deals when Back to School rolls around in those countries later in 2022.

Tag: Back to School promotion

jz0309
jz0309
17 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
same as back to school 2021 in the US - go for 'em Aussies ;)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher
sw1tcher
12 minutes ago at 12:33 pm

They really need a Back to Work promo. Could do with a pair of these to block-out annoying colleagues (who hate me too, so it’s win-win baha!)
But these AirPods aren't going to block out anything as there's no passive or active noise cancellation since they sit outside the ear.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher
sw1tcher
10 minutes ago at 12:36 pm

Wait! Does anyone know what is the expiration date of the promo? I don’t think I see it anywhere.
Bottom of page reads

* Offer valid on qualifying purchases of eligible Apple products from 6 January 2022 to 7 March 2022 at Apple Store locations, on the Apple Store for Education and by calling 133-622. Subject to full terms and conditions of offer; see apple.com/au/shop/back-to-school/terms-conditions ('https://www.apple.com/au/shop/back-to-school/terms-conditions').


You going to fly to Australia, buy a qualifying Apple product for free AirPods and then fly back to U.S.?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher
sw1tcher
4 minutes ago at 12:41 pm

Thank you! I would have if they were limited edition ? but they’re not :(
So to Taiwan or Hong Kong then? Unless you also want the special China-exclusive red envelopes which are kind of a neat extra.

https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/apple-celebrates-chinese-new-year-with-special-edition-airpods-pro-and-more.2329670/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
