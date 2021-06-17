Apple Launches 2021 Back to School Promotion: Free AirPods With Eligible Mac or iPad Purchase
Apple today launched its seasonal back-to-school sale for the upcoming school year in the United States and Canada, offering students free AirPods alongside purchases of select Macs and iPad models.
Similar to last year's promotion, this year's offer includes free AirPods alongside the purchase of a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, the new 24-inch iMac, the Mac Pro, Mac mini, and the new M1-powered iPad Pro and the iPad Air. Alongside the free AirPods, qualifying students and educators can get 20% off AppleCare+ with their purchases.
During checkout, customers can upgrade their AirPods to include wireless charging for just $40 or upgrade to the AirPods Pro for $90. The promotion seems to only be live in the United States and Canada at the time.
