Gurman: MacBook Air Not Expected to Come in a Range of iMac-Like Colors

The upcoming 2022 MacBook Air is not expected to come in a range of colors similar to the 24-inch iMac, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the MacBook Air is likely to come in the standard space gray, silver, and gold colors, similar to prior models.

macbook air rounded mock yellow
Reports of multiple color options are likely "exaggerated," according to Gurman, who says he is not expecting much more than the typical ‌MacBook Air‌ colors, but the gold color could be more of a champagne. He also says that it will be available in his "favorite ‌iMac‌ color," a shade of blue.


Rumors have indicated that the ‌MacBook Air‌ will feature off-white bezels and an off-white keyboard, drawing similarities to the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ and fueling expectations of a wider range of colors. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in March said the next ‌MacBook Air‌ would feature "more color options" but he did not provide specific details, and there have been no concrete rumors on color options.

The upcoming ‌MacBook Air‌ is expected to feature a redesigned chassis that's similar to the MacBook Pro, doing away with the tapered design. It is not yet clear if it will have a notch, but it seems to be a possibility.

Some rumors have suggested the ‌MacBook Air‌ will have a next-generation M2 chip, but Apple analyst ‌Ming-Chi Kuo‌ believes that it will continue to use an M1 chip, with Apple instead offering the new design as the main selling point.

The ‌MacBook Air‌ could be unveiled as soon as next Monday, as Gurman has said that Apple might introduce it at the Worldwide Developers Conference. For more on what to expect from the WWDC keynote, we have a dedicated guide that outlines all of the rumors we've heard so far.

None of this is making me want to part with my M1 MBA, which is my favorite MacBook of all time. Sorry, 16" M1 Max, love you too.
You should have inserted this updated information in your other ongoing WDC article, instead of creating a new article about something already being talked about. If a forum member does that, it gets merged with the other article.
So, just boring colors? Disappointing :(
Sadly believable, as the colorful iMac is an anomaly. Most people are boring and like gray, dark gray, charcoal...
Maybe same chip and same colors? So just squaring the edges, whiting the bezels and calling it an update? That would be strange and upsetting to many.
By the way, I still have serious doubts about a white notch.
So is he saying it will be released in Blue? Not matching the iMac colors would be a surprise. They seem to be popular. Everyone wants the M2 MBA in multiple colors and we are going to get the same M1 in the same colors. Are they trying to get it to flop? I would think that colors on a laptop make more sense then colors on the back of a home computer. All I know is it better fit in an envelope. Pros got their giant brick MBPs, don't beef up my MBA! And put the TouchBar back on the MBA while you are at it!
