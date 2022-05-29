Gurman: Apple Preparing to Debut Enhanced Lock Screen, Windowing in iPadOS, Redesigned Mac Apps, and More at WWDC

Apple is planning to debut an enhanced Lock Screen with iOS 16, improved multitasking in iPadOS 16, refined navigation in watchOS 9, additional smart home features in tvOS 16, and redesigned apps in macOS 13, according Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined his expectations for all of Apple's upcoming operating systems, including ‌iOS 16‌, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13. He believes that the updates will be "fairly significant."

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce changes to the Lock Screen with ‌iOS 16‌:

Apple is planning major enhancements for the Lock Screen, including wallpapers that have widget-like capabilities.

Further, I'm told iOS 16 builds in future support for an always-on lock screen, something Apple was originally planning for last year's iPhone 13.

With regards to iPadOS 16, Gurman expects "major changes to windowing and multitasking," while tvOS 16 will purportedly gain "more smart-home tie-ins."

Gurman expects the Messages app to gain "more social network-like functionality, particularly around audio messages." The Health app is not expected to expand to iPadOS or macOS, though "plenty of new features" are said to be on the way that work with the iPhone and the Apple Watch.

watchOS 9 will allegedly include "significant improvements to watchOS that affect day-to-day operating and navigation," alongside changes to Apple Watch faces and a new Low Power Mode.

macOS 13 will reportedly overhaul System Preferences to bring it more in line with iOS's Settings app, including the settings being organized by app, as well as other redesigns for default apps.

I hope to get a calculator and weather app in IPadOS.
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
14 minutes ago at 07:47 am
Get me this lock screen for the iPhone. We are Golden.



Attachment Image
StoneJack Avatar
StoneJack
19 minutes ago at 07:41 am
Regarding windows in iPadOS: I will believe it when I see it
jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
9 minutes ago at 07:51 am
My weekly reminder that the watch has a calculator and iPad doesn’t ….
KPOM Avatar
KPOM
18 minutes ago at 07:42 am
I’d like to see better external display support for iPadOS.
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
14 minutes ago at 07:47 am



macOS 13 will reportedly overhaul System Preferences to bring it more in line with iOS's Settings app, including the settings being organized by app, as well as other redesigns for default apps.

thank the Apple gods.
The way Settings are handled on the Mac is a mess.
For example, want to show harddrives on your desktop?
You’d think The options for what appears on your desktop would be in the system preference labeled “desktop,” but nope, it’s in the Finder preferences which are different than the system preferences for… some reason.
On an unrelated note why does macOS have something like five different built in note taking functions?
Notes, stickies, pages, text edit, and now the new quicknote thing.
I feel like some of these can be combined.
Oh and my final request, put iOS style widgets in the launchpad so it can basically become a new modern dashboard instead of the half-feature it is now
