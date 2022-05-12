iPod Touch Completely Sold Out in Apple's US Store Just Days After Being Discontinued

Just days after being discontinued, the last iPod, the seventh-generation iPod touch, has officially sold out in Apple's US online store.



Yesterday, we reported that some configurations of the ‌iPod touch‌ were being marked as "sold out" in Apple's US store. Now, all ‌iPod touch‌ models in all configurations are entirely sold out.

Apple marked the end of an era this week when it announced it would be ending the iconic iPod brand and product lineup. The iPod served as Apple's foundation and made it a household name years before the iPhone.

"We've integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the ‌iPhone‌ to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV," said Apple's Greg Joswiak on Tuesday, announcing the iPod's discontinuation.

Substituting the iPod, Apple says the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the latest iPhone SE, paired with the second-generation AirPods or the $550 AirPods Max, offer the best Apple Music and audio experience.