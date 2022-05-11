iPod Touch Already 'Sold Out' in Some Configurations After Being Discontinued

Just one day after Apple announced it is discontinuing the iPod touch, which remains available "while supplies last," the portable music player is now listed as "sold out" in some configurations on Apple's online store in the United States.



For example, the iPod touch can no longer be ordered with 256GB of storage in any color on Apple.com in the United States, and the (PRODUCT)RED model with 128GB of storage is also listed as "sold out" in the country. Stock may fluctuate over the coming days, but it is clear that Apple's remaining iPod touch inventory is quickly depleting.

First introduced in October 2001, the iPod is one of Apple's most iconic products, but the device's discontinuation became inevitable given the wide array of Apple products that can play music, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod mini, and more.

"Today, the spirit of iPod lives on," Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak said Tuesday. "We've integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there's no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music."

While stock is depleting on Apple's online store, the iPod touch may still be found at select Apple Store locations and at Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last. The seventh-generation iPod touch was released in May 2019 and features a 4-inch Retina display, an A10 chip, and a classic Home button without Touch ID.

Once the iPod touch is fully sold out, Apple will no longer sell any iPod, marking the end of an era.