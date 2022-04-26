Apple Releases Firmware Update for AirTags

Apple today released a new firmware update designed for the AirTag item trackers. The refreshed firmware has a build number of 1A301, up from 1A291.



There's no word on what new features the firmware might add at this point in time as Apple has not provided release notes.

It is not possible to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done over-the-air through a connected iPhone. To make sure the update happens, you can put your AirTag in range of your ‌‌iPhone‌‌, but you have to wait for the firmware to roll out to your device. You can check your current AirTag firmware version through the Find My app, with instructions available in our how to.

It is worth noting that Apple plans to provide this firmware on a rolling basis, so not everyone is going to see it right away. 1% of AirTag users will receive it today, 10% on May 3, 25% on May 9, and it will go fully live to everyone on May 13.

This staggered release timeline allows Apple to make sure the firmware update is working as intended before it is provided to all users.