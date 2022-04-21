Just 3% of U.S. iPhone Sales in March Quarter Were iPhone 13 Mini Models

by

The 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini continues to be unpopular with customers, according to U.S. iPhone sales data for the March quarter that was shared by Consumer Research Intelligence Partners (CIRP).

iphone 13 and iphone 13 mini
The ‌iPhone 13‌ mini had the smallest share of sales of all the ‌iPhone 13‌ models, and it made up just three percent of total ‌iPhone‌ sales during the quarter. Comparatively, the other ‌iPhone 13‌ models were much more popular, and had the largest share of U.S. sales in several years.

cirp iphone purchases march 2022
Combined, all four ‌iPhone 13‌ models made up 71 percent of ‌iPhone‌ sales, with the standard 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ responsible for 38 percent of sales. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max weren't quite as popular as the ‌iPhone 13‌, but sold much better than the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini.

In the year-ago quarter, the iPhone 12 models made up 61 percent of total ‌iPhone‌ sales, so the ‌iPhone 13‌ models are performing better. The ‌iPhone 13‌ has also seen the strongest sales of any ‌iPhone‌ model during the March quarter, beating out the iPhone 11 and the ‌iPhone 12‌ when they were Apple's flagship iPhones.

According to CIRP, the ‌iPhone 13‌ models aside from the mini are seeing strong sales because buyers are replacing their phones more often.

cirp iphone age march 2022

After several years of buyers keeping a previous phone longer, in the past year buyers are now keeping a previous phone for a shorter time. In the March 2022 quarter, 20% of buyers reported having their previous phone for three years or longer, compared to 34% in the March 2021. In the March 2022 quarter 47% of buyers had their previous phone for two years or less, compared to 35% in the March 2021 quarter.

Apple's 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini have been comparatively unpopular since their launch, and the poor sales have made it clear that most consumers do not want smaller sized iPhones.

In 2022 with the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple is discontinuing the 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌ size. There will be no iPhone 14 mini, with Apple instead releasing a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Max, and 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.

Tag: CIRP

Top Rated Comments

Macative Avatar
Macative
22 minutes ago at 12:09 pm
Hence why it is on the chopping block. Imagine that: loud internet whiners aren't an actual market.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MaaK Avatar
MaaK
20 minutes ago at 12:11 pm

Hence why it is on the chopping block. Imagine that: loud internet whiners aren't an actual market.
BS.
People are in for smaller phones but these prices are just crazy.
The mini will return in form of an SE and then it will sell much better. We haven’t seen all from the mini iPhone!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
skiguy45 Avatar
skiguy45
13 minutes ago at 12:17 pm
This is horrible news. The mini is literally the perfect size for me.
I have a 12 mini and LOVE the size. I really don't understand why people want phones that are so big they can't reach across when holding it. I have big hands and I struggle to reach the corner of even the mini at times. To me, this seems clearly a case of size envy. Who wants the small one when it's next to the big one? You don't find out until later that the big one is too big. And you probably don't give any though to "Wow maybe that small one would have been the right size" ... you just deal. That 75" TV looks awesome in the store, until you take it home and realize it barely fits on your wall. I'll be horrified if I'm forced to go bigger in the future.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
otozuz Avatar
otozuz
20 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
I love my iPhone 12 mini, perfect size for me. Although I miss the camera set of the Pro :p
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
deaglecat Avatar
deaglecat
19 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
It is a shame... I looked across the iphone13 range in the Apple store... and the mini was the one which appealed most. It is so cute and pocketable. So yes. I will buy one as my next phone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
12 minutes ago at 12:19 pm
I think part of the problem may be that there have been a lot of publications suggesting that 13 mini will be the end for the 'mini' line. Not everyone wants to get attached to a size that won't be around next year. My wife has 12 mini and she loves it. There will always be customers for the mini, perhaps  just need to plan for smaller runs. Sales can only be poor if you intended to sell a ton.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

